CellMedX Corp. Receives Approval to Commence Family Practice (BC) Observational Study

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2019) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) (MUN: 9CX) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a biotech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness, is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the Board of Directors to commence a Family Practice (BC) - Observational Study of its ebalance device (the "Observational Trial", or the "Study").

In order to commence the documentation for this Observational Trial, the Company will begin recruitment of a primary investigator immediately. The Study is to be conducted in a family practice medical clinic under the guidance and supervision of a Qualified Investigator (QI) who is a family practice physician (MD, CCFP) licensed in the province of British Columbia, Canada.

The ebalance device has received the Certificate of Conformity as Class A (professional use) and Class B (in-home use) device from LabTest Certification Inc. ("LabTest"). To qualify the device, LabTest used CSA, CE and UL Standards for electrical safety and emissions. The primary objective of the Observational Study will be to further confirm safety with a secondary objective looking at baseline chronic care and complex care biometrics in a clinical family practice setting.

Data from this Family Practice (BC) - Observational Study will be shared with Health Canada and used to further support the Company's application to the US Food and Drug Administration's Premarket Notification 510(k) program to clear ebalance for sale in the USA.

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to: diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy and kidney function. The final report on the Observational Clinical Trials has been received by Health Canada. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at www.cellmedx.com/investors/overview/. For the Company's newsletter please visit www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

Forward Looking Statements

