Cell MedX Corp. Issues Clarifying Release Regarding the Bull Report Article

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and nontherapeutic products that promote general wellness, is issuing this news release to clarify that the article dated July 24, 2019 appearing in the TheBullReport.com was prepared on behalf of the Company.

As previously announced, the Company has engaged the services of Think Ink Marketing Data & Email Services, Inc. ("Think Ink") to develop an investor outreach program. As part of the services provided by Think Ink, they engaged and paid TheBullReport.com to prepare the July 24, 2019 article on behalf of the Company. At the request of the BC Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the July 24, 2019 article has been amended to clarify that it was prepared on behalf of the Company.

A Form 51-105F2 Notice of Promotional Activities was previously prepared and filed by the Company with respect to the activities of Think Ink at the request of the BCSC.

About Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to: diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy and kidney function. The final report on the Observational Clinical Trials has been received by Health Canada. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit www.cellmedx.com/investors/overview/. For the Company's newsletter please visit www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

Forward Looking Statements

The information included in this press release has not been reviewed by the FDA, nor has it been peer reviewed. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are identified by words such as "expects", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "anticipates", "believes", "could", and other similar words. All statements addressing product performance, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Because the statements are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors and uncertainties, some of which are described in the Company's Quarterly, Annual and Current Reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the Company's underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those currently anticipated. In addition, undue reliance should not be placed on Company's forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Cell MedX Corp. disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Cell MedX Corp. files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

