Cell MedX Corp. Receives Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 MDSAP Certificate

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2020) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness, announced today that the Company received a Quality Management System - ISO 13485:2016 certificate #MDSAP 716274 for design, development, and manufacture of microcurrent therapeutic devices, specifically the Company's eBalance® device.

As further announced in the Company's news release published on April 7, 2020, in February 2020 BSI Group Canada Inc. completed a Medical Device Single Audit Program ("MDSAP") Stage 2 audit of the Company's quality management systems to confirm that the Company's standard operating procedures and management systems conform to the ISO 13485:2016 and Canada Medical Devices Regulations - SOR 98/282; USA - 21 CFR 820; 21 CFR 803, 21 CFR 806, 21 CFR 807 - Subparts A to D. The Audit was completed successfully and as a result, the Certificate #MDSAP 716274 was registered and made effective June 2, 2020.

In addition to the MDSAP certification, the Company holds an ISO 13485:2016 certificate #FM 716345, confirming that the Company operates a Quality Management System which complies with the requirements of ISO 13485:2016 for design, development, and manufacture of microcurrent therapeutic devices.

Appointment of Director and COO

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Mr. Joao (John) da Costa has consented to join the Company's board of directors, and was appointed as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. da Costa brings with him a wealth of knowledge of public markets, operational strategy and management expertise. Mr. da Costa has been working with the Company during the past several years in the capacity of external consultant. He is the founder and President of Da Costa Management Corp., a company that has provided management and accounting services to public and private companies since August 2003, and is acting as CFO and director of several companies reporting under the Exchange Act and trading on OTCQB and OTC Pink platforms, as well as on TSX Venture Exchange.

Frank McEnulty, the Company's CEO and Director, stated, "We are very pleased to receive the MDSAP certification in addition to the ISO 13485:2016 certification we received in March of 2020, and certificate of conformity as Class A (Professional Use Device) and a Class B (Home Use Device) we received in 2018. With these certificates under our belt, we have made a sizable leap towards getting our eBalance® device classified as Class II medical device, allowing us to fulfill our mission of allowing individuals to pursue optimal health and wellness through innovative 21st-century therapies and technologies. I would also like to welcome Mr. da Costa to Cell MedX's team. I'm certain that Mr. da Costa's experience and knowledge will continue providing value to the Company."

