Cell MedX Corp.'s eBalance Home System Receives Class II Medical Device License from Health Canada

Carson City, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2020) - Cell MedX Corp. (OTCQB: CMXC) ("Cell MedX" or the "Company"), a bio-tech company focusing on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general health and wellness, is happy to announce that on July 17, 2020, Health Canada granted Cell MedX (Canada) Corp., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, a Class II Medical Device License for its innovative eBalance Home System.

The License #104925 was issued in accordance with the Medical Device Regulations, Section 36.

eBalance Home System

The eBalance Home System is a non-invasive, fully automated microcurrent electrotherapy system that administers pre-programmed algorithms through the epidermis with the touch of a button. The eBalance Home System includes the eBalance Console which acts as the central controller for three (3) pre-programmed microcurrent algorithms (Wellness, Pain Management, & Dual) referred to as Treatment Options. Treatments are administered using Hand Bars and Foot Plates along with the proprietary ePro Gel specially formulated to aid in the conduction of microcurrent. The general wellness and pain management treatment duration and treatment intensity are controlled by the eBalance Console. The eBalance Home System is a safe, effective, easy-to-use therapeutic option for those wanting to use frequency-specific microcurrent for pain relief and general relaxation at home.

Frank McEnulty, the Company's CEO and Director, stated, "An important key aspect of our mission is to promote healthier lifestyles that offer individuals the opportunity to live their best lives through wellness, and with the Class II Medical License for our eBalance Home System we gained a wider avenue to serve our community."

About Cell MedX Corp.

Cell MedX Corp. is an early development stage bio-tech company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general health and wellness and alleviate complications associated with medical conditions including, but not limited to, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, and high blood pressure. For more information about the Company and its technology please visit our website at: www.cellmedx.com, for the Company's newsletter, please go to www.cellmedx.com/media/newsletters/

