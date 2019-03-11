Log in
CellaVision AB: Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Chairman and members to the Board of Directors.

03/11/2019 | 03:21am EDT

The information was submitted to the public on March 11, 2019 at 8:20 CET

The Nomination Committee proposes the re-election of the following Board members to the 2019 Annual General Meeting: Christer Fåhraeus, Åsa Hedin, Torbjörn Kronander, Anna Malm Bernsten, Sören Mellstig, Niklas Prager Jürgen Riedl and Stefan Wolf. The Nomination Committee proposes re-election of Sören Mellstig as Chairman of the Board.  Board member Torbjörn Kronander has declared that he will not be available for re-election at the 2019 Annual General Meeting. 

The Nomination Committee consists of the four largest shareholders represented by Christer Fåhraeus, Chairman of the Nomination Committee (appointed by Christer Fåhraeus and companies), Bo Lundgren (appointed by Swedbank Robur funds), Nicklas Hansen (appointed by William Demant), Joel Eklund (appointed by Fosielund Holding AB ). The Nomination Committee is convened by Sören Mellstig who participated as co-opted, but who is not part of the Nomination Committee.

Nomination Committee's proposal on the Board composition:
Sören Mellstig Chairman of the Board
Christer Fåhraeus - Board member
Åsa Hedin - Board member
Anna Malm Bernsten - Board member
Niklas Prager - Board member
Jürgen Riedl - Board member
Stefan Wolf - Board member 

Torbjörn Kronander, who has been a member of the Board of Directors at CellaVision for the past 12 years, has declined re-election.

The Nomination Committee believes that the Board's expertise and experience thus meets the requirements that may arise.

The Nomination Committee's other proposals to the Annual General Meeting, which will take place in Lund at CellaVision AB at 15:00 on May 8, will be stated in the notice to the Annual General Meeting, which will be published at the beginning of April this year. 

For more information, please contact:
Christer Fåhraeus, Chairman of the Nomination Committee, CellaVision AB
Tel: +46 (0) 705-60 90 00 | Email: cf@eqlpharma.com

Sören Mellstig, Chairman of the Board, CellaVision AB
Tel: +46 (0) 705-13 65 81 | Email: soren@mellstig.se

About CellaVision
CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The analyses often constitute important reference data for fast and correct diagnosis of illnesses, for example of infections and serious cancers. CellaVision's products rationalize manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners, supported by the parent company in Lund and marketing organizations in the USA, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, India, Thailand, Spain and Italy. In 2018 sales were SEK 365 million. The share is listed on the Nasdaq, Stockholm, Mid Cap list. Read more at www.cellavision.com


Publication
The information in this press release is information that CellaVision AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the Securities Market Act and the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The Information was released for public disclosure on March 11, 2019, at 8:20 CET.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CellaVision AB via Globenewswire
