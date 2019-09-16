Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  CellaVision AB    CEVI   SE0000683484

CELLAVISION AB

(CEVI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CellaVision invites to a telephone and audio webcast on September 17, at 11:00 CET to present the signing of an agreement to acquire the French company RAL Diagnostics

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/16/2019 | 12:45pm EDT

The information was submitted to the public on September 16, 2019 at 18:45 CET

CellaVision AB (publ) announced on September 16, 2019, at 18:30 CET that the company has signed an agreement to acquire the French company RAL Diagnostics (RAL). The full-length press release is available at www.cellavision.com

In connection with the release analysts, investors and the media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, President & CEO, will present the planned acquisition.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2019-09-17-cellavision-press-conference

Phone number for the conference:
SE: +46850558369
UK: +443333009263
US: +18335268397

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to facilitate a timely start.

About CellaVision
CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company´s 17 local market support organizations covering more than 30 countries. In 2018, sales were SEK 365 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list.
Read more at www.cellavision.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLAVISION AB
12:45pCELLAVISION INVITES TO A TELEPHONE A : 00 CET to present the signing of an agree..
GL
12:30pCellaVision AB to acquire RAL Diagnostics
GL
07/16CellaVision ABs strongest quarter ever with continued growth
GL
07/02CELLAVISION AB PRESENTS THE SECOND Q : 00 cet
AQ
07/02CELLAVISION AB PRESENTS THE SECOND Q : 00 cet
GL
05/09CELLAVISION AB : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/08CELLAVISION AB : Bulletin from AGM held on May 8, 2019
GL
05/07CELLAVISION AB : Interim report January-March 2019
GL
05/02CELLAVISION AB : quaterly earnings release
04/24CELLAVISION AB PRESENTS THE FIRST QU : 00 cet
GL
More news
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 443 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 114 M
Finance 2019 222 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 64,3x
P/E ratio 2020 54,9x
EV / Sales2019 16,1x
EV / Sales2020 14,2x
Capitalization 7 346 M
Chart CELLAVISION AB
Duration : Period :
CellaVision AB Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLAVISION AB
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 249,50  SEK
Last Close Price 308,00  SEK
Spread / Highest target -17,5%
Spread / Average Target -19,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zlatko Rihter Chief Executive Officer
Gustav Soren Mellstig Sven Chairman
Magnus Blixt Chief Financial Officer
Clas Harald Torbjörn Kronander Independent Director
Anna Yvonne Monica Malm Bernsten Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLAVISION AB60.84%765
SARTORIUS56.77%12 094
MYRIAD GENETICS, INC.-5.68%2 025
VAREX IMAGING CORP24.20%1 127
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC9.62%376
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS INC144.54%337
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group