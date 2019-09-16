CellaVision invites to a telephone and audio webcast on September 17, at 11:00 CET to present the signing of an agreement to acquire the French company RAL Diagnostics

The information was submitted to the public on September 16, 2019 at 18:45 CET

CellaVision AB (publ) announced on September 16, 2019, at 18:30 CET that the company has signed an agreement to acquire the French company RAL Diagnostics (RAL). The full-length press release is available at www.cellavision.com

In connection with the release analysts, investors and the media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where Zlatko Rihter, President & CEO, will present the planned acquisition.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/2019-09-17-cellavision-press-conference

Phone number for the conference:

SE: +46850558369

UK: +443333009263

US: +18335268397

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to facilitate a timely start.

