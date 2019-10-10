Log in
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)

(CEVI)
CellaVision AB presents the third quarter for 2019 on October 23 at 11:00 CET

10/10/2019

The information was submitted to the public on October 10, 2019 at 8:20 CET

CellaVision AB (publ) will publish the interim report for the third quarter on October 23, 2019 at
8:20 CET. The report will be available at www.cellavision.com

In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where
Zlatko Rihter, President & CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q3-2019

Phone number for the conference:
SE: +46850558354
UK: +443333009261
US: +18335268380

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to facilitate a timely start.

About CellaVision
CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company´s 17 local market support organizations covering more than 30 countries. In 2018, sales were SEK 365 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list.
Read more at www.cellavision.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2019 435 M
EBIT 2019 141 M
Net income 2019 112 M
Finance 2019 236 M
Yield 2019 0,47%
P/E ratio 2019 78,3x
P/E ratio 2020 66,9x
EV / Sales2019 19,6x
EV / Sales2020 17,0x
Capitalization 8 742 M
CellaVision AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 269,00  SEK
Last Close Price 366,50  SEK
Spread / Highest target -20,1%
Spread / Average Target -26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Zlatko Rihter Chief Executive Officer
Sven Gustav Sören Mellstig Chairman
Magnus Blixt Chief Financial Officer
Anna Yvonne Monica Malm Bernsten Independent Director
Lars Christer Fedrik Fåhraeus Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)91.38%878
SARTORIUS51.04%11 591
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION17.82%1 070
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC18.94%404
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.108.30%287
SENSUS HEALTHCARE, INC.-23.62%91
