CELLCAST : Change to company name, TIDM and website
PU
CELLCAST : Result of General Meeting
PU
CELLCAST : Proposed disposal of Cellcast UK
PU
Cellcast : Change to company name, TIDM and website

09/09/2019 | 04:27pm EDT

Cellcast News

Change to company name, TIDM and website

09 September 2019

Further to the announcement of 6 September 2019, Cellcast plc announces that the Company has received the certificate of change of name from Companies House and therefore, with effect from tomorrow, will commence trading under its new name, Vintana plc and with the new TIDM of VITA. Its ISIN will remain unchanged. The change of name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid and no new share certificates will be issued.

Change of website

The Company also announces the launch of its new website, www.vintana.uk, which will be available from 8am Tuesday 10 September. The information required by the Company to be disclosed pursuant to AIM Rule 26 can be found at this address.

For further information:

Cellcast plc (to be renamed Vintana plc)
Mike Neville, Non-Executive Chairman Tel: +44 (0)207 193 8388
www.vintana.uk
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Nick Naylor/James Reeve Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Disclaimer

Cellcast plc published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 20:26:08 UTC
