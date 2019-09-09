Cellcast : Change to company name, TIDM and website

Cellcast News
Change to company name, TIDM and website
09 September 2019
Further to the announcement of 6 September 2019, Cellcast plc announces that the Company has received the certificate of change of name from Companies House and therefore, with effect from tomorrow, will commence trading under its new name, Vintana plc and with the new TIDM of VITA. Its ISIN will remain unchanged. The change of name will not affect any rights of shareholders and existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid and no new share certificates will be issued.
Change of website
The Company also announces the launch of its new website, www.vintana.uk, which will be available from 8am Tuesday 10 September. The information required by the Company to be disclosed pursuant to AIM Rule 26 can be found at this address.
