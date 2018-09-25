Log in
OFFRE

Cellcast : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

0
09/25/2018 | 08:59am CEST

Cellcast News

Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

25 September 2018

The Board of Cellcast plc (AIM: CLTV) announces the group's interims results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Highlights

  • UK interactive broadcast revenues remained broadly level at £5.44 million (H1 2017: £5.49 million)
  • Revenues from overseas gaming services of £330,000 (H1 2017: £300,000)
  • Profit before tax of £5,000 for the period (H1 2017: loss of £145,000)
  • Earnings per share of 0.001p (H1 2017: loss per share of 0.2p)
  • Core focus remains in the UK, specifically the online sector

Craig Gardiner, CEO of Cellcast plc, commented:

'Revenues in our core broadcast sector and from our overseas gaming services have remained broadly in line, however due to a reduction in cost of sales we have reported a small profit for the period. With Brexit uncertainty looming, we are focussing our efforts in our core market of the UK. In particular, we have invested in our online offering, with an emphasis on cost control and improving our margins. We therefore hope that the positive trading will carry on through the second half of the year.'

For further information:

Cellcast plc Tel: +44 (0) 203 376 9420
Craig Gardiner, CEO
craig@cellcast.tv 		www.cellcast.tv
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Nick Naylor/James Reeve Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328 5656

Disclaimer

Cellcast plc published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 06:58:01 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Craig Gardiner Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Patrick Christopher Neville Non-Executive Chairman
Emmanuelle Erna Guicharnaud Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Samuel Andrew Malin Non-Executive Director
Bertrand Pierre Folliet Director-Strategy & Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLCAST PLC-44.62%0
DISCOVERY INC42.09%15 900
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-23.22%5 998
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC-2.04%4 510
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC5.43%3 754
AMC NETWORKS INC19.64%3 673
