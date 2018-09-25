Cellcast : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

Cellcast News

Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018

25 September 2018

The Board of Cellcast plc (AIM: CLTV) announces the group's interims results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Highlights

UK interactive broadcast revenues remained broadly level at £5.44 million (H1 2017: £5.49 million)

Revenues from overseas gaming services of £330,000 (H1 2017: £300,000)

Profit before tax of £5,000 for the period (H1 2017: loss of £145,000)

Earnings per share of 0.001p (H1 2017: loss per share of 0.2p)

Core focus remains in the UK, specifically the online sector

Craig Gardiner, CEO of Cellcast plc, commented:

'Revenues in our core broadcast sector and from our overseas gaming services have remained broadly in line, however due to a reduction in cost of sales we have reported a small profit for the period. With Brexit uncertainty looming, we are focussing our efforts in our core market of the UK. In particular, we have invested in our online offering, with an emphasis on cost control and improving our margins. We therefore hope that the positive trading will carry on through the second half of the year.'

