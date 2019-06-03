Cellcast : Posting of accounts and notice of AGM

03 June 2019
The Board of Cellcast plc (AIM: CLTV) announces that the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has today been posted to shareholders, along with a notice of the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM"), to be held at 22 Cochran Close, Crownhill Industrial Estate, Milton Keynes, MK8 0AJ on 28 June 2019 at 11.00 a.m.
A copy of the annual report and accounts and notice of AGM will shortly be available from the Company's website,www.cellcast.tv.
2018 Annual Report
Notice of AGMto be held on 28 June 2019
Form of Proxyfor AGM to be held on 28 June 2019
For further information:
|
Cellcast plc
|
|
Craig Gardiner, CEO
craig@cellcast.tv
|
|
|
|
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser)
|
|
Nick Naylor / James Reeve
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328
