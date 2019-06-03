Log in
CELLCAST PLC

CELLCAST PLC

(CLTV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/03 03:00:00 am
0.525 GBp   --.--%
10:24aCELLCAST : Posting of accounts and notice of AGM
PU
05/21CELLCAST : Update on overseas consulting services
PU
2018CELLCAST : Interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018
PU
News 
News

Cellcast : Posting of accounts and notice of AGM

06/03/2019 | 10:24am EDT

03 June 2019

The Board of Cellcast plc (AIM: CLTV) announces that the Company's annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 has today been posted to shareholders, along with a notice of the Company's annual general meeting ("AGM"), to be held at 22 Cochran Close, Crownhill Industrial Estate, Milton Keynes, MK8 0AJ on 28 June 2019 at 11.00 a.m.

A copy of the annual report and accounts and notice of AGM will shortly be available from the Company's website,www.cellcast.tv.

2018 Annual Report

Notice of AGMto be held on 28 June 2019

Form of Proxyfor AGM to be held on 28 June 2019

For further information:

Cellcast plc
Craig Gardiner, CEO
craig@cellcast.tv
Tel: +44 (0) 203 376 9420
www.cellcast.tv
Allenby Capital Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Nick Naylor / James Reeve
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3328

Disclaimer

Cellcast plc published this content on 03 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2019 14:23:03 UTC
