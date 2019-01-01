Log in
Cellcom Israel : Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

01/01/2019 | 08:37am CET

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was held as planned on December 31, 2018, at which all the items on the Meeting's agenda were voted upon and duly approved by the Company's shareholders. 

For more information, please see the Company's Proxy Statement relating to the Meeting, which was filed on Form 6-K on November 26, 2018.

About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.825 million cellular subscribers (as at September 30, 2018) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Shlomi Fruhling

Ehud Helft

Chief Financial Officer

GK Investor & Public Relations In partnership with LHA

investors@cellcom.co.il

cellcom@GKIR.com

Tel: +972 52 998 9735

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-300771608.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
