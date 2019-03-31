Log in
Cellcom Israel : Announces Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders

03/31/2019 | 02:18am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, March 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") was held as planned on March 28, 2019, at which all the items on the Meeting's agenda were voted upon and duly approved by the Company's shareholders. 

For more information, please see the Company's Proxy Statement relating to the Meeting, which was filed on Form 6-K on February 14, 2019.

About Cellcom Israel
Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.851 million cellular subscribers (as at December 31, 2018) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Investor Relations Contact 

Shlomi Fruhling             

Ehud Helft

Chief Financial Officer     

GK Investor & Public Relations In partnership with LHA

investors@cellcom.co.il    

cellcom@GKIR.com     

Tel: +972 52 998 9735       

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-300821477.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
