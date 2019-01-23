Cellcom Israel : Announces a Labor Dispute

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today the receipt of a labor dispute announcement by the Histadrut, the union representing the Company's employees, regarding the Company's intention to dismiss approximately 250 employees of the Company and failure to agree on other streamlining measures with the employees' union which do not include involuntary termination of employment. Under the announcement, the Company's employees would be entitled to take organizational steps (including a strike), as of February 7, 2019. The Company rejects the claims made as a basis for the announcement. At this preliminary stage, the company is unable to assess the effects of this announcement.

For additional details see the Company's most recent annual report for the year ended December 31, 2017 on Form 20-F, filed on March 26, 2018, under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business – The unionizing of our employees may impede necessary organizational and personnel changes, result in increased costs or disruption to our operation" and Item 6. Directors, senior management and employees – D. Employees" and the Company's current reports on form 6-K dated August 8, 2018 under "-Other developments during the second quarter of 2018 and subsequent to the end of the reporting period - Collective Employment Agreement and Employee Voluntary Retirement Plan".

