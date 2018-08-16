Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cellcom Israel Ltd.    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. (CEL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/15 10:02:04 pm
5.72 USD   -2.72%
11:06aCELLCOM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08CELLCOM : buys control of fiber-optic co Unlimited
AQ
08/08BATM Advanced Communications Limited ("BATM" or "the Group"); Agr..
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Cellcom Israel Ltd. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:05pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2018 / Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 16, 2018 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-9194194373450.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
01:05pCELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
11:06aCELLCOM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/09CELLCOM : enters into MOU for investment in wholesale fibre provider
AQ
08/08CELLCOM : buys control of fiber-optic co Unlimited
AQ
08/08CELLCOM : joins Israel Electric in bid to jumpstart faltering fiber optic ventur..
AQ
08/08BATM Advanced Communications Limited ("BATM" or "the Group"); Agreement with ..
AQ
07/29CELLCOM : close to buying 60% stake in fiber optic co Unlimited
AQ
07/29CELLCOM ISRAEL : Schedules Second Quarter 2018 Results Release for August 16, 20..
PR
07/18CELLCOM : TV passes 200,000 subscriber threshold
AQ
07/18CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces 200,000 Cellcom TV Households
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02:37aCellcom Israel reports Q2 results 
06/25Cellcom Israel announces results of institutional stage of equity offering in.. 
05/31Cellcom Israel, Ltd. 2018 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
05/30Cellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL) CEO Nir Sztern on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
05/30Cellcom Israel down 4% post Q1 results 
Financials (ILS)
Sales 2018 3 811 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 2 138 M
Chart CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Cellcom Israel Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Nir Sztern President & Chief Executive Officer
Amiram Erel Chairman
Shlomi Fruhling Chief Financial Officer
Ron Shvili Chief Technology Officer
Shlomo Waxe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.-43.92%582
AT&T-16.49%234 127
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-9.91%185 943
NTT DOCOMO INC10.74%101 985
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP10.30%100 945
KDDI CORP11.06%71 994
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.