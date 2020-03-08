Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Cellcom Israel Ltd.    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.

(CEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellcom Israel : Announces Class Action Settlement Agreement Approved

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/08/2020 | 03:27am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today the previously reported settlement agreement filed with the court in February 2017, in relation to a purported class action filed against the Company in 2015, was approved by the court. The plaintiffs claimed compensation for non-monetary damages in a total amount of NIS 15 billion, in connection with allegations that the Company unlawfully violated the privacy of its subscribers and unlawfully was enriched by so doing. The settlement shall not have a material effect on the Company's financial statements.

For additional details see our most recent annual report on form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018, under "Item 8. Financial Information – A. Consolidated statements and other financial information - Legal Proceedings General – Purported Class Actions".

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.767 million cellular subscribers (as at September 30, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Investor Relations Contact

Shlomi Fruhling

Ehud Helft

Chief Financial Officer

GK Investor & Public Relations  In partnership with LHA

investors@cellcom.co.il

cellcom@GKIR.com

Tel: +972 52 998 9735

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-class-action-settlement-agreement-approved-301019375.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
03:27aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Class Action Settlement Agreement Approved
PR
03/05CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Sharehold..
PR
03/05CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces Appointments of CTO, CIO and VP of Excellence an..
PR
03/04CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Final Tax Assessments for 2014 -2017
PR
02/27CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces VP Marketing, Television and Content Resignation
PR
02/18CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Binding MOU to Purchase Golan Telecom
PR
02/16CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Negotiations To Purchase Golan Telecom
PR
02/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Collective Employment Agreement and End of Labor Disp..
PR
02/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Possible Change to Frequencies Transfer
PR
01/19CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces CTO Resignation
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group