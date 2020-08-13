Log in
Cellcom Israel : Announces Frequencies Tender Concluded

08/13/2020 | 04:21am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (the "Company") announced the conclusion of the frequencies tender, in which the Company and its partners to the shared cellular network won 10MHz in the 700MHz frequencies band, 20MHz in the 2600MHz frequencies band and 100MHz in the 3500-3800 MHz frequencies band and will pay for such frequencies (in September 2022) license fees in an amount of approximately NIS 115 million.

For additional details see the Company's most recent annual report for the year ended December 31, 2019 on Form 20-F, filed on March 23, 2020, under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business – We face intense competition in all aspects of our business", "- We may be adversely affected by significant technological and other changes in the cellular communications industry" and "Item 4. Information on The Company – B. Business Overview – Network and Infrastructure- Spectrum allocation".

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL).

For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

 

Company Contact

Elad Levy

Investor Relations Manager

investors@cellcom.co.il

Tel: +972-52-998-4774

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

cellcom@gkir.com 

Tel: +1-617-418-3096

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-frequencies-tender-concluded-301111634.html

