MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Cellcom Israel Ltd.    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.

(CEL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/18 10:47:30 am
800.1 ILa   -0.11%
10:50aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Frequencies Transfer
PR
10:15aCELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : annual earnings release
04:54aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Credit for IBC
PR
Cellcom Israel : Announces Frequencies Transfer

03/18/2020 | 10:50am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that following the Company's previous reports regarding a frequencies migration the Company shall be required to execute, to accord to European standards, the Ministry of Communications, or MOC, instructed the Company to execute the previously announced three phase frequencies change alternative, beginning June 1, 2020. The MOC may further allocate to the Company additional frequencies for limited periods during the transition period. 

For additional details see the Company's annual report the year ended December 31, 2018 on Form 20-F dated March 18, 2019 under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk factors – Risks related to our business - We operate in a heavily regulated industry, which can harm our results of operations, Regulation in Israel has materially adversely affected our results", "- We may not be able to obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites" and "- We may be adversely affected by significant technological and other changes in the telecommunications industry" and "Item 4. Information on the Company –B. Business Overview – Network and Infrastructure – Cellular Segment- Cellular Infrastructure--Spectrum allocation" and "- Government Regulation – Cellular Segment - Permits for Cell Site Construction" and the Company's current report on Form 6-K dated February 6, 2020.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is the largest Israeli cellular provider; Cellcom Israel provides its approximately 2.767 million cellular subscribers (as at September 30, 2019) with a broad range of value added services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad and additional services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Through its broad customer service network Cellcom Israel offers technical support, account information, direct to the door parcel delivery services, internet and fax services, dedicated centers for hearing impaired, etc. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone communications services in Israel, in addition to data communications services. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact
Shlomi Fruhling
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cellcom.co.il
Tel: +972 52 998 9735

Investor Relations Contact
Ehud Helft
GK Investor & Public Relations  In partnership with LHA
cellcom@GKIR.com
Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-frequencies-transfer-301026205.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
