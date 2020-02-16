Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Cellcom Israel Ltd.    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.

(CEL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellcom Israel : Announces Negotiations To Purchase Golan Telecom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/16/2020 | 04:31am EST

NETANYA, Israel, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that it is in negotiations with Golan Telecom Ltd.'s, or Golan Telecom, shareholders, in regards to possible purchase of their holdings in Golan Telecom. The Company cannot guarantee that such discussions will mature into a transaction.

For additional details see the Company's most recent annual report for the year ended December 31, 2018 on Form 20-F, filed on March 18, 2019, under "Item 3. Key Information – D. Risk Factors – Risks Related to our Business – We face intense competition in all aspects of our business" and "Item 4. Information on the Company – B. Business Overview – Competition" and the Company's current report on Form 6-k dated November 27, 2019 under "Other developments during the third quarter of 2019 and subsequent to the end of the reporting period – Adverse effects on our financial condition, restructuring plan and labor dispute".

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.767 million cellular subscribers (as at September 30, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cellcom.co.il

Tel: +972-52-998-9735

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

cellcom@gkir.com

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-announces-negotiations-to-purchase-golan-telecom-301005736.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
04:31aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Negotiations To Purchase Golan Telecom
PR
02/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Collective Employment Agreement and End of Labor Disp..
PR
02/06CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Possible Change to Frequencies Transfer
PR
01/19CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces CTO Resignation
PR
01/04CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces Appointment of CEO
PR
2019CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces CEO Resignation and Enhanced Role for Chairman
PR
2019CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Results of Equity Offering in Israel
PR
2019CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Filing of Supplemental Shelf Offering Report in Israe..
PR
2019CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Preparation for NIS 400 Million Equity Offering in Is..
PR
2019CELLCOM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group