Cellcom Israel : Company Presentation Q220

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Cellcom Israel Q2'20 1 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial results, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes to the terms of our license, new legislation or decisions by the regulator affecting our operations, the outcome of legal proceedings to which we are a party, particularly class action lawsuits, our ability to maintain or obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States. 2 Full End-To-End Service Communications Group  Appx. 2.7 million Mobile subs The largest cellular provider in Israel(1) Mobile  Appx. 283k Broadband subs Fixed line Residential  Cyber security  Cloud services Transmission Fixed line  Business 26% Market (1) share  245k TV subs (1) (14% market share) Leading the TV revolution in Israel with OTT TV service Hosting services

Integration services

IOT Leading brand in Israel's mobile market  Fixed line  International telephony calls Optical fibers 3 As of Q2'20 based on companies' reports and Company's estimation Cellcom Strengths  Largest Cellular operator in Israel, with 26% market share(1)  Cellular Network sharing agreements with two MNO's  Leading the OTT TV revolution in Israel, with 14% TV market share  Fiber infrastructure using IRU agreement with IBC 4 (1) As of Q2'20 based on companies' reports and Company's estimation Coronavirus Effects Decrease in inbound and outbound roaming revenues from outgoing and incoming tourism

Decrease in end user equipment sales as a result of selling points being closed. During May the company re-opened most of the selling points

re-opened most of the selling points The Company has taken significant measures to mitigate the impact on profitability during the pandemic quarantine :

Reduce operating expenses and investments A large portion of the company's employees was on unpaid leave of absence

5 Cellular Segment Maintaining Market Leadership Sales of bundled packages of cellular + fixed line products. The first and only operator in Israel to offer quad play

Successful marketing of complete communications packages increases our total income per household even as cellular prices decrease

Network sharing agreements with another MNO help reducing opex and capex

Sales of VAS products (cyber security, backup, etc.) 6 Golan Telecom Purchase We received all the regulatory approval for the acquisition of Golan Telecom with no specific limitations that will prevent us from extracting the synergies between the two companies (1)

Total purchase price is NIS 590 million and additional payments

The deal will strengthen improve Cellcom Israel's position as a leading communications company and is expected to make a significant addition to our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow The transaction includes standard and customary conditions and representations and is subject to the completion of due diligence by the Company without negative finding having an adverse material effect over the value of the Company in comparison to the information provided prior to signing of the MOU, receipt of regulatory approvals and material third parties' approval and absence of material adverse change to Golan Telecom's condition (as defined in the MOU). 7 Golan(1)  Entered the Market in May 2012 Telecom Snapshot Apx. 930K subscribers

29% Annual churn rate

NIS 530 million Annual revenues Apx. NIS 47 ARPU (1) Based on Electra Q1'20 reports 8 Cellcom Israel & Golan Highly Complementary combination (1) Subscribers (m) (1) Mobile Sub. Market Share Cellcom Golan Consolidated Israel Pro-forma 0.9 3.6 2.7 26% 9% 35% Networks (2) 2G, 3G & 4G 3G & 4G 2G, 3G & 4G A highly complementary combination, with strong synergies (1) Based on company Q2'20 reports and Electra Q1'20 reports (2) Golan provides 2G services using Cellcom Israel's infrastructure . 3G & 4G services are provided over the companies shared9 network Potentials Soft Synergies Optional Cost synergies Optional New offering of mobile services Fixed line services cross- selling unify overlapping activities

Generate efficiencies in property, logistics and procurement

Roaming costs

Handsets, value added services, repair services (1)

Access to new households - an opportunity to increase fixed line penetration (using wholesale market) (1) Golan doesn't sell cell phones 10 Cellcom tv Reaching 14% Market Share Leading the TV revolution in Israel with OTT TV service Hybrid solution of DTT linear TV plus OTT TV (VOD + channels)

Advanced intuitive user experience

Over 10,000 VOD assets for unlimited usage

Highly competitive price

Attractive Quad and Triple play offers

Attractive Quad and Triple play offers Multi screen strategy (IOS ,Android smart tv, set top boxes, Apple tv)

Partnership with Netflix and Amazon prime 11 Offering The Top Channels Viewers Really Want All the Current The leading series The world's leading Entertainment, Cellcom sports events From The leading children's channels leisure, channels studios science and nature 12 Continuing Growth in TV and Broadband Subscribers TVBroadband Subscribers Subscribers Thousands Thousands 258 269 278 283 245 219 222 170 156 111 1 1 1 1 Q2'20 (1) 1 1 1 1 Q2'20 (1) The number of TV subscribers decreased following a change in the counting method, applied retroactively, which led to a write-off of approximately 5000 subscribers 13 Based on company reports IBC(1) Large scale deployment in short time Exclusive right to deploy an optical infrastructure on the IEC infrastructure (2)

Significant advantage in deployment costs in areas with high electricity infrastructure

High performance capabilities of IEC

Reducing the need for deployment permits On July 31, 2019, the Company and Israel Infrastructure Fund's indirect investment in IBC, and the Company's sale of independent fiber- optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC, were both completed. For additional details see the Company's annual report on 20-F dated 23.3.2020 (2) Until 2043 14 IRU Agreement High return on investment IRU main points: Fiber to the home right of use for appx. 25 years

IRU payments per household, paid over 9 years with interest

Annual maintenance fee IRU benefits for Cellcom: Reducing the Company's investments in fiber deployment and positively impacting the Company's cash flow

Savings in cash flow and expenses for access and traffic payments to Bezeq and HOT 15 Expected savings in cash flow and wholesale expenses based on 15% penetration IBC Households Reach (Thousand) 1,200 180 900 750135 113 500 75 Cellcom connected households (15% out of IBC Households reach) Wholesale Average Cost per household Cellcom connected households Wholesale annual expenses 75 113 135 180 saving (M'NIS) 65 Nis 59 88 105 140 70 Nis 3 95 113 151 80 Nis 108 130 173 85 Nis 115 138 184 16 Cellcom Business Solutions Internet Security Cloud services Transmission Telephony Handsets Hosting Services Integration services International IOT communication 17 Cellcom Smart City Offers end-to-end solutions The ability to connect things in a smart way that will lead to efficiency, business growth and life quality improvement. Combination of various solutions including: Energy Waste Sensors of Water efficiency management environmental management protection 18 Financial Overview 19 Service Revenues Mitigating cellular revenues erosion effect with fixed line revenues growth Cellular Service Revenues Fixed Line Service Revenues M'NIS M'NIS 1,929 1,730 1,679 1,166 1,215 1,258 420 312 339 385 1 1 1 Q2'19 Q2'20 1 1 1 Q2'19 Q2'20 Based on company reports 20 Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Profit Adjusted EBITDA Operating Profit M'NIS M'NIS 940 101 687 233 222 24 6 (2) (2) (2) 1 1 Q2'19 Q2'20 1 1 (2) -22 Q2'19 Q2'20 Based on company reports Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020. Adjusted EBITDA figures from 2019 include impact of adoption of IFRS 16. For more details see the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020. 21 Capex and Free Cash Flow Capex Free Cash Flow (1) M'NIS M'NIS 593 557 391 181 55 113 114 24 1 1 Q2'19 Q2'20 1 1 (2) Q2'19 Q2'20 Based on company reports Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020 Free cash flow for 2019 included an amount of approx. NIS 181 million from sale of independent fiber optic infrastructure of the company in residential areas to IBC 22 Reduction of Financial Debt Net Debt(1) B'NIS 2.747 2.547 2.553 2.264 1.897 1.839 1 1 1 1 1 Q2'20 Based on company reports (1) Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities. 3 Conservative Financial Policy Cash vs. Debt repayment(1) 2020-2021 B'NIS 1,407 854 135 719 Cash 30.06.20 Repayments 07/2020-2021 Based on company reports (1) As of June 30, 2020 Debt Repayment Schedule (1) M'NIS 94 62 46 77 30 524 548 548 17 474 41 399 287 194 165 165 1 3 Interest Principal Contact us Areli Beker Acting Chief Financial Officer Elad Levy Investors Relations Manager Investors website: investors.cellcom.co.il E-mail: investors@Cellcom.co.il Tel : + 972 52 9989735 25 Attachments Original document

