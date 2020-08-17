Log in
Cellcom Israel : Company Presentation Q220

08/17/2020 | 05:43am EDT

Cellcom

Israel

Q2'20

1

FORWARD

LOOKING STATEMENTS

The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial results, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes to the terms of our license, new legislation or decisions by the regulator affecting our operations, the outcome of legal proceedings to which we are a party, particularly class action lawsuits, our ability to maintain or obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.

2

Full End-To-End Service

Communications Group

Appx. 2.7 million Mobile subs

The largest cellular provider in Israel(1)

Mobile

Appx. 283k

Broadband subs

Fixed line

Residential

Cyber security

Cloud services

Transmission

Fixed line

Business

  • 26% Market (1) share

245k TV subs

(1)

(14% market share)

Leading the TV

revolution in Israel

with OTT TV service

  • Hosting services
  • Integration services
  • IOT
  • Leading brand in Israel's mobile market

Fixed line

International

telephony

calls

  • Optical fibers

3

  1. As of Q2'20 based on companies' reports and Company's estimation

Cellcom

Strengths

Largest Cellular operator in Israel, with 26% market share(1) Cellular Network sharing agreements with two MNO's

Leading the OTT TV revolution in Israel, with 14% TV market share Fiber infrastructure using IRU agreement with IBC

4

(1) As of Q2'20 based on companies' reports and Company's estimation

Coronavirus Effects

  • Decrease in inbound and outbound roaming revenues from outgoing and incoming tourism
  • Decrease in end user equipment sales as a result of selling points being closed. During May the company re-opened most of the selling points
  • The Company has taken significant measures to mitigate the impact on profitability during the pandemic quarantine :
    • Reduce operating expenses and investments
    • A large portion of the company's employees was on unpaid leave of absence

5

Cellular Segment

Maintaining Market Leadership

  • Sales of bundled packages of cellular + fixed line products. The first and only operator in Israel to offer quad play
  • Successful marketing of complete communications packages increases our total income per household even as cellular prices decrease
  • Network sharing agreements with another MNO help reducing opex and capex
  • Sales of VAS products (cyber security, backup, etc.)

6

Golan

Telecom

Purchase

  • We received all the regulatory approval for the acquisition of Golan Telecom with no specific limitations that will prevent us from extracting the synergies between the two companies(1)
  • Total purchase price is NIS 590 million and additional payments
  • The deal will strengthen improve Cellcom Israel's position as a leading communications company and is expected to make a significant addition to our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow
  1. The transaction includes standard and customary conditions and representations and is subject to the completion of due diligence by the Company without negative finding having an adverse material effect over the value of the Company in comparison to the information provided prior to signing of the MOU, receipt of regulatory approvals and material third parties' approval and absence of material adverse change to Golan

Telecom's condition (as defined in the MOU).

7

Golan(1)

Entered the Market in May 2012

Telecom

Snapshot

  • Apx. 930K subscribers
  • 29% Annual churn rate
  • NIS 530 million Annual revenues
  • Apx. NIS 47 ARPU

(1) Based on Electra Q1'20 reports

8

Cellcom Israel & Golan

Highly Complementary combination

(1)

Subscribers (m)

(1)

Mobile Sub.

Market Share

Cellcom

Golan

Consolidated

Israel

Pro-forma

0.9

3.6

2.7

26%

9%

35%

Networks (2)

2G, 3G & 4G

3G & 4G

2G, 3G & 4G

A highly complementary combination, with strong synergies

(1) Based on company Q2'20 reports and Electra Q1'20 reports

(2) Golan provides 2G services using Cellcom Israel's infrastructure . 3G & 4G services are provided over the companies shared9 network

Potentials Soft Synergies

Optional Cost synergies

Optional New

offering

of mobile services

Fixed line services cross- selling

  • unify overlapping activities
  • Generate efficiencies in property, logistics and procurement
  • Roaming costs
  • Handsets, value added services, repair services (1)
  • Access to new households - an opportunity to increase fixed line penetration (using wholesale market)

(1) Golan doesn't sell cell phones

10

Cellcom tv

Reaching 14% Market Share

Leading the TV revolution in Israel with OTT TV service

  • Hybrid solution of DTT linear TV plus OTT TV (VOD + channels)
  • Advanced intuitive user experience
  • Over 10,000 VOD assets for unlimited usage
  • Highly competitive price
    Attractive Quad and Triple play offers
  • Multi screen strategy (IOS ,Android smart tv, set top boxes, Apple tv)
  • Partnership with Netflix and Amazon prime

11

Offering The Top Channels

Viewers Really Want

All the

Current

The leading series

The world's leading

Entertainment,

Cellcom

sports

events

From The leading

children's channels

leisure,

channels

studios

science and nature

12

Continuing Growth

in TV and

Broadband

Subscribers

TVBroadband

Subscribers

Subscribers

Thousands

Thousands

258

269

278

283

245

219

222

170

156

111

1

1

1

1

Q2'20 (1)

1

1

1

1

Q2'20

(1) The number of TV subscribers decreased following a change in the counting method, applied retroactively, which led to a write-off of approximately 5000 subscribers

13

Based on company reports

IBC(1)

Large scale deployment in short time

  • Exclusive right to deploy an optical infrastructure on the IEC infrastructure (2)
  • Significant advantage in deployment costs in areas with high electricity infrastructure
  • High performance capabilities of IEC
  • Reducing the need for deployment permits
  1. On July 31, 2019, the Company and Israel Infrastructure Fund's indirect investment in IBC, and the Company's sale of independent fiber- optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC, were both completed. For additional details see the Company's annual report on 20-F dated 23.3.2020

(2) Until 2043

14

IRU Agreement

High return on investment

IRU main points:

  • Fiber to the home right of use for appx. 25 years
  • IRU payments per household, paid over 9 years with interest
  • Annual maintenance fee

IRU benefits for Cellcom:

  • Reducing the Company's investments in fiber deployment and positively impacting the Company's cash flow
  • Savings in cash flow and expenses for access and traffic payments to Bezeq and HOT

15

Expected savings in cash flow and wholesale expenses based on 15% penetration

IBC Households Reach

(Thousand)

1,200

180

900

750135

113

500

75

Cellcom connected households (15% out of IBC Households reach)

Wholesale

Average Cost per household

Cellcom connected households

Wholesale

annual expenses

75

113

135

180

saving (M'NIS)

65 Nis

59

88

105

140

70 Nis

3

95

113

151

80 Nis

108

130

173

85 Nis

115

138

184

16

Cellcom

Business

Solutions

Internet Security

Cloud services

Transmission

Telephony

Handsets

Hosting Services

Integration services

International

IOT

communication

17

Cellcom

Smart City

Offers end-to-end solutions

The ability to connect things in a smart way that will lead to efficiency, business growth and life quality improvement.

Combination of various solutions including:

Energy

Waste

Sensors of

Water

efficiency

management

environmental

management

protection

18

Financial Overview

19

Service Revenues

Mitigating cellular revenues erosion effect with fixed line revenues growth

Cellular Service Revenues

Fixed Line Service Revenues

M'NIS

M'NIS

1,929

1,730

1,679

1,166

1,215

1,258

420

312

339

385

1

1

1

Q2'19

Q2'20

1

1

1

Q2'19

Q2'20

Based on company reports

20

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Profit

Adjusted EBITDA

Operating Profit

M'NIS

M'NIS

940

101

687

233

222

24

6

(2)

(2)

(2)

1

1

Q2'19 Q2'20

1

1

(2) -22

Q2'19 Q2'20

Based on company reports

  1. Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA figures from 2019 include impact of adoption of IFRS 16. For more details see the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020.

21

Capex and Free Cash Flow

Capex

Free Cash Flow (1)

M'NIS

M'NIS

593

557

391

181

55

113

114

24

1

1

Q2'19

Q2'20

1

1

(2)

Q2'19

Q2'20

Based on company reports

  1. Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020
  2. Free cash flow for 2019 included an amount of approx. NIS 181 million from sale of independent fiber optic infrastructure of the company in residential areas to IBC

22

Reduction of Financial Debt

Net Debt(1)

B'NIS

2.747

2.547 2.553

2.264

1.897 1.839

1

1

1

1

1

Q2'20

Based on company reports

(1) Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities.

3

Conservative Financial Policy

Cash vs. Debt repayment(1)

2020-2021

B'NIS

1,407

854

135

719

Cash 30.06.20 Repayments 07/2020-2021

Based on company reports

(1) As of June 30, 2020

Debt Repayment Schedule (1)

M'NIS

94

62

46

77

30

524

548

548

17

474

41

399

287

194

165

165

1

3

Interest

Principal

Contact us

Areli Beker

Acting Chief Financial Officer

Elad Levy

Investors Relations Manager

Investors website: investors.cellcom.co.il

E-mail: investors@Cellcom.co.il

Tel : + 972 52 9989735

25

Disclaimer

Cellcom Israel Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:42:16 UTC
