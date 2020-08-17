Cellcom Israel : Company Presentation Q220

The following information contains, or may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Israeli Securities Law, 1968). In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial results, our anticipated growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to: changes to the terms of our license, new legislation or decisions by the regulator affecting our operations, the outcome of legal proceedings to which we are a party, particularly class action lawsuits, our ability to maintain or obtain permits to construct and operate cell sites, and other risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019.
Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We assume no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as otherwise required by law.
This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities. Any securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to make a public offering of the securities in the United States.
2
Full End-To-End Service
Communications Group
Appx.2.7 million Mobile subs
The largest cellular provider in Israel(1)
Mobile
Appx. 283k
Broadband subs
Fixed line
Residential
Cyber security
Cloud services
Transmission
Fixed line
Business
26% Market(1) share
245k TV subs
(1)
(14% market share)
Leading the TV
revolution in Israel
with OTT TV service
Hosting services
Integration services
IOT
Leading brand in Israel's mobile market
Fixed line
International
telephony
calls
Optical fibers
3
As of Q2'20 based on companies' reports and Company's estimation
Cellcom
Strengths
Largest Cellular operator in Israel, with 26% market share(1) Cellular Network sharing agreements with two MNO's
Leading the OTT TV revolution in Israel, with 14% TV market share Fiber infrastructure using IRU agreement with IBC
4
(1) As of Q2'20 based on companies' reports and Company's estimation
Coronavirus Effects
Decrease in inbound and outbound roaming revenues from outgoing and incoming tourism
Decrease in end user equipment sales as a result of selling points being closed. During May the company re-opened most of the selling points
The Company has taken significant measures to mitigate the impact on profitability during the pandemic quarantine :
Reduce operating expenses and investments
A large portion of the company's employees was on unpaid leave of absence
5
Cellular Segment
Maintaining Market Leadership
Sales of bundled packages of cellular + fixed line products. The first and only operator in Israel to offer quad play
Successful marketing of complete communications packages increases our total income per household even as cellular prices decrease
Network sharing agreements with another MNO help reducing opex and capex
Sales of VAS products (cyber security, backup, etc.)
6
Golan
Telecom
Purchase
We received all the regulatory approval for the acquisition of Golan Telecom with no specific limitations that will prevent us from extracting the synergies between the two companies(1)
Total purchase price is NIS 590 million and additional payments
The deal will strengthen improve Cellcom Israel's position as a leading communications company and is expected to make a significant addition to our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow
The transaction includes standard and customary conditions and representations and is subject to the completion of due diligence by the Company without negative finding having an adverse material effect over the value of the Company in comparison to the information provided prior to signing of the MOU, receipt of regulatory approvals and material third parties' approval and absence of material adverse change to Golan
Telecom's condition (as defined in the MOU).
7
Golan(1)
Entered the Market in May 2012
Telecom
Snapshot
Apx. 930K subscribers
29% Annual churn rate
NIS 530 million Annual revenues
Apx. NIS 47 ARPU
(1) Based on Electra Q1'20 reports
8
Cellcom Israel & Golan
Highly Complementary combination
(1)
Subscribers (m)
(1)
Mobile Sub.
Market Share
Cellcom
Golan
Consolidated
Israel
Pro-forma
0.9
3.6
2.7
26%
9%
35%
Networks (2)
2G, 3G & 4G
3G & 4G
2G, 3G & 4G
A highly complementary combination, with strong synergies
(1) Based on company Q2'20 reports and Electra Q1'20 reports
(2) Golan provides 2G services using Cellcom Israel's infrastructure . 3G & 4G services are provided over the companies shared9 network
Potentials Soft Synergies
Optional Cost synergies
Optional New
offering
of mobile services
Fixed line services cross- selling
unify overlapping activities
Generate efficiencies in property, logistics and procurement
Roaming costs
Handsets, value added services, repair services(1)
Access to new households - an opportunity to increase fixed line penetration (using wholesale market)
(1) Golan doesn't sell cell phones
10
Cellcom tv
Reaching 14% Market Share
Leading the TV revolution in Israel with OTT TV service
Hybrid solution of DTT linear TV plus OTT TV (VOD + channels)
Advanced intuitive user experience
Over 10,000 VOD assets for unlimited usage
Highly competitive price
Attractive Quad and Triple play offers
Multi screen strategy (IOS ,Android smart tv, set top boxes, Apple tv)
Partnership with Netflix and Amazon prime
11
Offering The Top Channels
Viewers Really Want
All the
Current
The leading series
The world's leading
Entertainment,
Cellcom
sports
events
From The leading
children's channels
leisure,
channels
studios
science and nature
12
Continuing Growth
in TV and
Broadband
Subscribers
TVBroadband
Subscribers
Subscribers
Thousands
Thousands
258
269
278
283
245
219
222
170
156
111
1
1
1
1
Q2'20 (1)
1
1
1
1
Q2'20
(1) The number of TV subscribers decreased following a change in the counting method, applied retroactively, which led to a write-off of approximately 5000 subscribers
13
Based on company reports
IBC(1)
Large scale deployment in short time
Exclusive right to deploy an optical infrastructure on the IEC infrastructure(2)
Significant advantage in deployment costs in areas with high electricity infrastructure
High performance capabilities of IEC
Reducing the need for deployment permits
On July 31, 2019, the Company and Israel Infrastructure Fund's indirect investment in IBC, and the Company's sale of independent fiber- optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC, were both completed. For additional details see the Company's annual report on 20-F dated 23.3.2020
(2) Until 2043
14
IRU Agreement
High return on investment
IRU main points:
Fiber to the home right of use for appx. 25 years
IRU payments per household, paid over 9 years with interest
Annual maintenance fee
IRU benefits for Cellcom:
Reducing the Company's investments in fiber deployment and positively impacting the Company's cash flow
Savings in cash flow and expenses for access and traffic payments to Bezeq and HOT
15
Expected savings in cash flow and wholesale expenses based on 15% penetration
IBC Households Reach
(Thousand)
1,200
180
900
750135
113
500
75
Cellcom connected households (15% out of IBC Households reach)
Wholesale
Average Cost per household
Cellcom connected households
Wholesale
annual expenses
75
113
135
180
saving (M'NIS)
65 Nis
59
88
105
140
70 Nis
3
95
113
151
80 Nis
108
130
173
85 Nis
115
138
184
16
Cellcom
Business
Solutions
Internet Security
Cloud services
Transmission
Telephony
Handsets
Hosting Services
Integration services
International
IOT
communication
17
Cellcom
Smart City
Offers end-to-end solutions
The ability to connect things in a smart way that will lead to efficiency, business growth and life quality improvement.
Combination of various solutions including:
Energy
Waste
Sensors of
Water
efficiency
management
environmental
management
protection
18
Financial Overview
19
Service Revenues
Mitigating cellular revenues erosion effect with fixed line revenues growth
Cellular Service Revenues
Fixed Line Service Revenues
M'NIS
M'NIS
1,929
1,730
1,679
1,166
1,215
1,258
420
312
339
385
1
1
1
Q2'19
Q2'20
1
1
1
Q2'19
Q2'20
Based on company reports
20
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Profit
Adjusted EBITDA
Operating Profit
M'NIS
M'NIS
940
101
687
233
222
24
6
(2)
(2)
(2)
1
1
Q2'19 Q2'20
1
1
(2) -22
Q2'19 Q2'20
Based on company reports
Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020.
Adjusted EBITDA figures from 2019 include impact of adoption of IFRS 16. For more details see the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020.
21
Capex and Free Cash Flow
Capex
Free Cash Flow (1)
M'NIS
M'NIS
593
557
391
181
55
113
114
24
1
1
Q2'19
Q2'20
1
1
(2)
Q2'19
Q2'20
Based on company reports
Please see "Use of Non-IFRS financial measures" section the company's quarterly report dated 13.08.2020
Free cash flow for 2019 included an amount of approx. NIS 181 million from sale of independent fiber optic infrastructure of the company in residential areas to IBC
22
Reduction of Financial Debt
Net Debt(1)
B'NIS
2.747
2.547 2.553
2.264
1.897 1.839
1
1
1
1
1
Q2'20
Based on company reports
(1) Net Debt defined as credit and loans from banks and others, debentures and interest payable, net of cash and cash equivalents and current investments in tradable securities.
Cellcom Israel Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2020 09:42:16 UTC