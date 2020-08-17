Cellcom Israel : Financial and Operational Results Q220 0 08/17/2020 | 05:43am EDT Send by mail :

Please note the red remarks within the cells investors.cellcom.co.il www.cellcom.co.il investors@cellcom.co.il Sheet I - Income Statement Sheet IV - Footnotes & Glossary Sheet II - Cash Flows Sheet III - Operational Metrics Income Statement Income Statement 2018 2019 2020 NIS millions Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 FY'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 FY'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Revenues 933 927 910 918 3,688 928 920 928 932 3,708 892 855 Cost of revenues 665 675 645 676 2,661 695 679 659 692 2,725 644 664 Gross profit 268 252 265 242 1,027 233 241 269 240 983 248 191 Gross margin 28.7% 27.2% 29.1% 26.4% 27.8% 25.1% 26.2% 29.0% 25.8% 26.5% 27.8% 22.3% YoY change -8.8% -15.2% -13.1% -18.0% -13.8% -13.1% -4.4% 1.5% -0.8% -4.3% 6.4% -20.7% QoQ change -9.2% -6.0% 5.2% -8.7% -3.7% 3.4% 11.6% -10.8% 3.3% -23.0% Selling and marketing expenses 132 144 143 148 567 158 149 161 142 610 145 119 General and administrative expenses 91 94 89 86 360 67 88 72 75 323 79 90 Credit Loses 4 4 10 9 6 11 11 Other expenses (income), net -7 19 -7 -6 -1 -5 -6 -10 41 20 -5 -7 Operating profit (loss) 52 -5 40 14 101 9 6 36 -27 24 18 -22 Operating margin 5.6% n.a. 4.4% 1.5% 2.7% 1.0% 0.7% 3.9% -2.9% 0.6% 2.0% n.a. YoY change -22.4% n.a. -51.8% -68.9% -66.0% -82.7% -220.0% -10.0% -292.9% -76.2% 100.0% n.a. QoQ change 15.6% n.a. n.a. -65.0% -35.7% -33.3% 500.0% -175.0% -166.7% n.a. Financing expenses (income), net 40 43 37 51 171 27 52 31 34 144 64 34 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 4 6 10 5 2 Profit before taxes on income (loss) 12 -48 3 -37 -70 -18 -46 1 -67 -130 -51 -58 Taxes on income (tax benefit) 5 -11 2 -2 -6 -2 -11 3 -13 -23 -8 -12 Profit for the period (loss) 7 -37 1 -35 -64 -16 -35 -2 -54 -107 -43 -46 Net profit margin 0.8% n.a. 0.1% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. YoY change -73.1% n.a. -96.9% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. QoQ change -30.0% n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. n.a. Key Income Statement Metrics Consolidated Service revenues 701 694 712 677 2,784 678 695 709 694 2,776 682 683 YoY change -5.1% -5.1% -3.4% -4.9% -4.6% -3.3% 0.1% -0.4% 2.5% -0.3% 0.6% -1.7% QoQ change -1.5% -1.0% 2.6% -4.9% 0.1% 2.5% 2.0% -2.1% -1.7% 0.1% Equipment revenues 232 233 198 241 904 250 225 219 238 932 210 172 YoY change 5.5% 0.9% -16.8% -8.4% -5.0% 7.8% -3.4% 10.6% -1.2% 3.1% -16.0% -23.6% QoQ change -11.8% 0.4% -15.0% 21.7% 3.7% -10.0% -2.7% 8.7% -11.8% -18.1% Total revenues 933 927 910 918 3,688 928 920 928 932 3,708 892 855 YoY change -2.7% -3.6% -6.7% -5.8% -4.7% -0.5% -0.8% 2.0% 1.5% 0.5% -3.9% -7.1% QoQ change -4.3% -0.6% -1.8% 0.9% 1.1% -0.9% 0.9% 0.4% -4.3% -4.1% Adjusted EBITDA 187 140 191 169 687 224 233 271 212 940 244 222 Margin 20.0% 15.1% 21.0% 18.4% 18.6% 24.1% 25.3% 29.2% 22.7% 25.4% 27.4% 26.0% YoY change -7.0% -40.9% -15.5% -10.6% -19.5% 19.8% 66.4% 41.9% 25.4% 36.8% 8.9% -4.7% QoQ change -1.1% -25.1% 36.4% -11.5% 32.5% 4.0% 16.3% -21.8% 15.1% -9.0% Cellular Service revenues 437 434 443 416 1,730 404 420 439 416 1,679 396 385 YoY change -14.1% -9.8% -9.2% -7.8% -10.3% -7.6% -3.2% -0.9% 0.0% -2.9% -2.0% -8.3% QoQ change -3.1% -0.7% 2.1% -6.1% -2.9% 4.0% 4.5% -5.2% -4.8% -2.8% Equipment revenues 193 157 146 159 655 158 162 172 169 661 156 147 YoY change 5.5% -18.2% -23.6% -22.1% -14.9% -18.1% 3.2% 17.8% 6.3% 0.9% -1.3% -9.3% QoQ change -5.4% -18.7% -7.0% 8.9% -0.6% 2.5% 6.2% -1.7% -7.7% -5.8% Total revenues 630 591 589 575 2,385 562 582 611 585 2,340 552 532 YoY change -9.0% -12.2% -13.3% -12.2% -11.6% -10.8% -1.5% 3.7% 1.7% -1.9% -1.8% -8.6% QoQ change -3.8% -6.2% -0.3% -2.4% -2.3% 3.6% 5.0% -4.3% -5.6% -3.6% Adjusted EBITDA 119 78 118 103 418 146 163 185 133 627 131 125 Margin 18.9% 13.2% 20.0% 17.9% 17.5% 26.0% 28.0% 30.3% 22.7% 26.8% 23.7% 23.5% YoY change -25.2% -50.6% -26.3% -12.7% -29.7% 22.7% 109.0% 56.8% 29.1% 50.0% -10.3% -23.3% QoQ change 0.8% -34.5% 51.3% -12.7% 41.7% 11.6% 13.5% -28.1% -1.5% -4.6% Fixed - Line Service revenues 304 300 310 301 1,215 317 312 311 318 1,258 327 339 YoY change 9.0% 2.7% 6.2% -0.7% 4.2% 4.3% 4.0% 0.3% 5.6% 3.5% 3.2% 8.7% QoQ change 0.3% -1.3% 3.3% -2.9% 5.3% -1.6% -0.3% 2.3% 2.8% 3.7% Equipment revenues 39 76 52 82 249 92 63 47 69 271 54 25 YoY change 5.4% 94.9% 10.6% 39.0% 36.8% 135.9% -17.1% -9.6% -15.9% 8.8% -41.3% -60.3% QoQ change -33.9% 94.9% -31.6% 57.7% 12.2% -31.5% -25.4% 46.8% -21.7% -53.7% Total revenues 343 376 362 383 1,464 409 375 358 387 1,529 381 364 YoY change 8.5% 13.6% 6.8% 5.8% 8.6% 19.2% -0.3% -1.1% 1.0% 4.4% -6.8% -2.9% QoQ change -5.2% 9.6% -3.7% 5.8% 6.8% -8.3% -4.5% 8.1% -1.6% -4.5% Adjusted EBITDA 68 62 73 66 269 78 70 86 79 313 113 97 Margin 19.8% 16.5% 20.2% 17.2% 18.4% 19.1% 18.7% 24.0% 20.4% 20.5% 29.7% 26.6% YoY change 61.9% -21.5% 10.6% -7.0% 4.3% 14.7% 12.9% 17.8% 19.7% 16.4% 44.9% 38.6% QoQ change -4.2% -8.8% 17.7% -9.6% 18.2% -10.3% 22.9% -8.1% 43.0% -14.2% Consolidation adjustments (40) (40) (41) (40) (161) (43) (37) (41) (40) (161) (41) (37) Cellcom Israel does not separately report fourth quarter results within the annual financial statements. According to the terms of the Network Sharing Agreement with Golan, part of the consideration is recognized as revenues and part is recognized as a reduction of operation costs. In addition, revenues from the Network Sharing Agreement are divided between the cellular and fixed-line segments. Reclassified - See Voluntary change in accounting policy at the Glossary sheet EBITDA for the second quarter of 2018, includes an expense for a new employee voluntary retirement plan in the amount of approximately NIS 26 million ($7 million). As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 63 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 4 million in the loss. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 56 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in the first quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 68 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 61 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in the second quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 72 million in Adjusted EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter 2019 includes a profit of approximately NIS 8 million for the sale of the Company's fiber-optic infrastructure in residential areas to IBC. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the Fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 65 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in the Fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 7 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA. Cellcom Israel does not separately report fourth quarter results within the annual financial statements. In this file, fourth quarter results are either taken from the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results PR (if available), or calculated from the annual results minus the first, second, and third quarter results. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in the Fourth quarter of 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 1 million in the loss. The effects of applying the standard in the 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 6 million in the loss. The effects of applying the standard in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 275 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA. As of January 1, 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 16), Leases. The effects of applying the standard in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 247 million in Adjusted Cellular EBITDA. The effects of applying the standard in 2019 amounted to an increase of NIS 28 million in Adjusted Fixed line EBITDA. Cellcom Israel does not separately report fourth quarter results within the annual financial statements. In this file, fourth quarter results are either taken from the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results PR (if available), or calculated from the annual results minus the first, second, and third quarter results. EBITDA for Q1'20 includes a decrease in the costs related to the internet services in the fixed line segment as a result of retrospective update of wholesale services tariffs by the MOC which resulted in one time expenses in amount of NIS 28 million. Cash Flow Cash Flow 2018 2019 2020 NIS millions Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 FY'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 FY'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Net income (loss) 7 (37) 1 (35) (64) (16) (35) (2) (54) (107) (43) (46) Tax benefit (tax on income) income 5 (11) 2 (2) (6) (2) (11) 3 (13) (23) (8) (12) Financing expense, net 40 43 37 51 171 27 52 31 34 144 64 34 Other expenses (income),net (excluding expense related to employee retirement plans and gain from the sale of a subsidiary ); 1 0 6 3 10 2 0 Losses of equity 0 0 0 4 6 10 5 2 Depreciation and amortization 133 145 151 155 584 214 225 226 233 898 220 240 Share based payments 2 0 0 2 0 2 3 3 8 4 4 Adjusted EBITDA 187 140 191 169 687 224 233 271 212 940 244 222 Changes in Working Capital 54 44 7 1 106 84 (5) 8 30 117 10 (17) Income Tax Paid, net (9) (5) (6) (10) (30) (3) (4) 3 2 (2) (2) (4) Other expenses (income) (2) 0 2 7 7 (2) (5) (9) (3) (19) (12) (5) Operating Cash Flow 230 179 194 167 770 303 219 273 241 1,036 240 196 Investing Cash Flow (146) (123) (160) (160) (589) (257) (164) (39) (185) (645) (183) (172) Free Cash Flow 84 56 34 7 181 46 55 234 56 391 57 24 Cellcom Israel does not separately report fourth quarter results within the annual financial statements. In this file, fourth quarter results are either taken from the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results PR (if available), or calculated from the annual results minus the first, second, and third quarter results. Cellcom Israel does not separately report fourth quarter results within the annual financial statements. In this file, fourth quarter results are either taken from the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results PR (if available), or calculated from the annual results minus the first, second, and third quarter results. In this file, fourth quarter results are either taken from the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results PR (if available), or calculated from the annual results minus the first, second, and third quarter results Operational Metrics Operational Metrics 2018 2019 2020 NIS millions Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 FY'18 Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 FY'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 Cellular Cellular subscribers (in 000's) 2,822 2,809 2,825 2,851 2,851 2,853 2,745 2,767 2,744 2,744 2,747 2,734 YoY Change 1.1% 1.1% 0.7% 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% -2.3% -2.1% -3.8% -3.8% -3.7% -0.4% QoQ Change 0.2% -0.5% 0.6% 0.9% 0.1% -3.8% 0.8% -0.8% 0.1% -0.5% Net adds (in 000's) 5 -13 16 26 34 2 -108 22 -23 -107 3 -13 ARPU (in NIS) 51.8 51.8 52.5 49.0 51.3 47.2 51.9 53.2 50.5 50.7 48.1 46.9 YoY Change -14.0% -9.1% -9.2% -8.6% -10.2% -8.9% 0.2% 1.3% 3.1% -1.2% 1.9% -9.6% QoQ Change -3.4% 0.0% 1.4% -6.7% -3.7% 10.0% 2.5% -5.1% -4.8% -2.5% Churn rate (%) 9.5% 12.6% 10.0% 11.1% 43.2% 11.0% 10.6% 11.4% 11.3% 48.8% 8.8% 8.7% Fixed - Line Internet infrastructure field subscribers (in 000's) 235 248 259 269 269 278 278 276 278 278 279 283 YoY Change 35.8% 31.2% 25.7% 21.2% 21.2% 18.3% 12.1% 6.6% 3.3% 3.3% 0.4% 1.8% QoQ Change 5.9% 5.5% 4.4% 3.9% 3.3% 0.0% -0.7% 0.7% 0.4% 1.4% Net adds (in 000's) 13 13 11 10 47 9 0 -2 2 9 1 4 TV subscribers (in 000's) 184 195 206 219 219 227 239 247 258 258 246 245 YoY Change 48.4% 42.3% 33.8% 28.8% 28.8% 23.4% 22.6% 19.9% 17.8% 17.8% 8.4% 2.5% QoQ Change 8.2% 6.0% 5.6% 6.3% 3.7% 5.3% 3.3% 4.5% -4.7% -0.4% Net adds (in 000's) 14 11 11 13 49 8 12 8 11 39 -12 -1 In this quarter, the Company's counting mechanism of M2M (machine to machine) subscribers was changed, so as that M2M subscribers are added to the cellular subscriber base only upon first use instead of at the time of sale as was done until the change. In this quarter, the Company's counting mechanism of M2M (machine to machine) subscribers was changed, so as that M2M subscribers are added to the cellular subscriber base only upon first use instead of at the time of sale as was done until the change. This change did not have a material effect on the prior subscriber data. The increase resulted, among others, from subscribers that were added to the Company's cellular subscriber base as part of the Company's purchase of an Israeli MVNO's operations during the third quarter of 2017. Cellular subscriber base of the company increase by 45,000 subscribers during the second quarter of 2019 and was approximately 2.745 million subscribers. At the end of the first quarter of 2019, the company deleted 153,000 subscribers from its subscriber base count, due to a change in the counting method of the company's cellular subscriber base. These subscribers generate negligible revenues to the Company. As of the first quarter of 2020, the churn rate includes only the negative net churn of M2M subscribers, in order to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers. As of the first quarter of 2020, the Company changed the counting method in the way that does not include subscribers who own the Cellcom tv light application who did not activate the service. As a result, the company erased 14 thousands subscribers from its active customer base. The decrease in the subscriber base in the TV field was due to a change in the counting method. During this quarter, the Company changed the way of counting TV subscribers by advancing the date of withdrawal from its subscriber base, from the date of returning the equipment to the Company to the date in which the subscriber's request to disconnect from the service was received. The Company applied the change retroactively and as a result deleted approximately 5,000 subscribers. During this quarter, the Company changed the way of counting TV subscribers by advancing the date of withdrawal from its subscriber base, from the date of returning the equipment to the Company to the date in which the subscriber's request to disconnect from the service was received. The Company applied the change retroactively and as a result deleted approximately 5,000 subscribers. Glossary Glossary and calculations QoQ change = Quarter over quarter change measures a quarter's results compared to the previous quarter results YoY change = Year over year change measures a quarter's results compared to the results in the corresponding quarter of the previous year Income Statement Gross margin = Gross margin is defined as gross income as a percentage of total revenues for each of the applicable period Operating margin = Operating margin is defined as operating income as a percentage of total revenues for each of the applicable period Net profit margin = Net margin is defined as net income as a percentage of total revenues for each of the applicable period Adjusted EBITDA = Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as income before financing income (expenses), net; other income (expenses), net (excluding expenses related to employee voluntary retirement plans and gain (loss) due to sale of subsidiaries); income tax; depreciation and amortization, profits (losses) of equity account investees and share based payments. This is an accepted measure in the communications industry. The Company presents this measure as an additional performance measure as the Company believes that it enables us to compare operating performance between periods and companies, net of any potential differences which may result from differences in capital structure, taxes, age of fixed assets and related depreciation expenses. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for operating income, any other performance measures, or cash flow data, which were prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles as measures of profitability or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA does not take into account debt service requirements, or other commitments, including capital expenditures, and therefore, does not necessarily indicate the amounts that may be available for the Company's use. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA as presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, due to differences in the way these measures are calculated. See the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted EBITDA under "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" in the press release. Adjusted EBITDA margin = EBITDA margin is defined as EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues for each of the applicable period Cash Flow Changes in Working Capital = Changes in working capital is calculated by adding the following financial results: (1) Changes in inventories; (2) Changes in trade receivables (including long- term amounts); (3) Changes in other receivables (including long- term amounts); (4) Changes in trade payables and accrued expenses; and (5) Changes in other liabilities (including long-term amounts) Free cash flow = Free cash flow is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as the net cash provided by operating activities (including the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents) excluding a loan to Golan Telecom given by 2017, minus the net cash used in investing activities excluding short-term investment in tradable debentures and deposits and proceeds from sales of such debentures (including interest received in relation to such debentures) and its deposits, and from 2019, with the initial application of IFRS 16, lease payments are also deducted which are presented in financing activity. See "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures" below. Investing Cash Flow = Investing Cash Flow is calculated by adding Acquisition of property, plant & equipment (less Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment) and Acquisition of intangible assets net of interest received in relation to tradable debentures. Operational Metrics Cellular ARPU = Average monthly revenue per cellular subscriber (ARPU) is calculated by dividing revenues from cellular services for the period by the average number of cellular subscribers during the period and by dividing the result by the number of months in the period. Revenues from inbound roaming services and hosting and network sharing services are included even though the number of cellular subscribers in the equation does not include the users of those roaming, hosting and network sharing services. Inbound roaming services, hosting and network sharing services are included because ARPU is meant to capture all service revenues generated by a cellular network. Revenues from repair services pursuant to a monthly subscription, or Subscription Repair Services, are included because they represent recurring revenues generated by cellular subscribers, but revenues from sales of handsets (which for purposes of this report may include other types of cellular end user equipment, such as tablets), non-subscription repair services carried out on a random basis, or Random Repair Service, and other services are not included. We and industry analysts treat ARPU as a key performance indicator of a cellular operator because it is the closest meaningful measure of the contribution to service revenues made by an average subscriber. Cellular Churn rate = Churn rate is defined as the total number of voluntary and involuntary permanent deactivations in a given period expressed as a percentage of the number of subscribers at the beginning of such period. Involuntary permanent deactivations relate to subscribers who have failed to pay their arrears for the period of six consecutive months. Voluntary permanent deactivations relate to subscribers who terminated their use of our services. As of the first quarter of 2020, the churn rate includes only the negative net churn of M2M subscribers, in order to eliminate changes that do not change the amount of lines held by the customers. Net adds = Net adds is calculated from the current quarter's Cellular subscribers minus the previous quarter's Cellular subscribers Segment = Starting from the first quarter of 2016, the Company presents its operations in two segments, "Cellular" segment and "Fixed-line" segment. These segments are managed separately for allocating resources and assessing performance purposes. The Company adjusted its operating segments reporting for prior periods on a retroactive basis, therefore the segment reporting for those periods reflect the new reporting format. Cellular Segment - the segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. Fixed-line segment -The segment includes landline telephony services, internet services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. Voluntary change in accounting policy Voluntary change in accounting policy - In 2019, the management has updated the accounting policy as follows: revenues from long-term credit arrangements (more than 12 monthly payments) are recognized on the basis of the present value of future cash flows, discounted according to market interest rates at the time of the transaction. The difference between the original credit and its present value over the credit period, is recorded from 2019 as other income (previously was recorded as interest income). The application of the change in the new accounting policy was applied retrospectively. IFRS 15 As of the first quarter of 2017 the Company applies International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS 15) and capitalizes part of the salaries expenses and commissions related to customer acquisition costs. IFRS 16 As of first quarter of 2019 the Company is applying International Financial Reporting Standard IFRS 16, Leases. Attachments Original document

