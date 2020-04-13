Cellcom Israel Ltd. : Announces Director Resignation

NETANYA, Israel, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that Mr. Eran Saar resigned his office as director of the Company, following termination of his office as CEO of the Company's indirect controlling shareholder.

For additional details see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 23, 2020 under "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees" – A. Directors and Senior Management".

