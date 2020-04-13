Log in
Cellcom Israel Ltd. : Announces Director Resignation

04/13/2020 | 03:07am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (the "Company") announced today that Mr. Eran Saar resigned his office as director of the Company, following termination of his office as CEO of the Company's indirect controlling shareholder.

For additional details see the Company's annual report on Form 20-F dated March 23, 2020 under "Item 6. Directors, Senior Management and Employees" – A. Directors and Senior Management".

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.744 million cellular subscribers (as at December 31, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.         

 

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling

Chief Financial Officer

investors@cellcom.co.il

Tel: +972 52 998 9735

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations  In partnership with LHA

cellcom@GKIR.com

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-ltd-announces-director-resignation-301039209.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
