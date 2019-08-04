Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Cellcom Israel Ltd.    CEL   IL0011015349

CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.

(CEL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cellcom Israel : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Release for August 15, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/04/2019 | 07:15am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, Aug. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company"), announced today that it will be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

The Company will be hosting a conference call at 9:00am Eastern Time (6:00am Pacific Time, 2:00pm UK time, 4:00pm Israel time). On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-866-744-5399

UK Dial-in Number: 0-800-4048-418

Israel Dial-in Number: 03- 918-0691

International Dial-in Number:  +972-3-918-0691

at:

9:00 am Eastern Time; 6:00 am Pacific Time;
2:00 pm UK Time; 4:00 pm Israel Time

The conference will be broadcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website: http://investors.cellcom.co.il. After the call, a replay of the call will be available under the same investor relations section.

About Cellcom Israel 

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.853 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2019) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel.  Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL). For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

 

 

Company Contact

Shlomi Fruhling
Chief Financial Officer
investors@cellcom.co.il
Tel: +972-52-998-9755

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

cellcom@gkir.com

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

 

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-schedules-second-quarter-2019-results-release-for-august-15-2019-300896032.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD.
07:15aCELLCOM ISRAEL : Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Results Release for August 15, 20..
PR
07/31CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Completion of Company's Investment Transaction on IBC..
PR
07/16CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Frequencies Tender Published
PR
07/10CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Regulatory Approvals for Company's Investment Transac..
PR
07/08CELLCOM ISRAEL LTD. : Announces Dismissal of Purported Class Action Filed Agains..
PR
05/28CELLCOM : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/28CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
05/14CELLCOM ISRAEL : Schedules First Quarter 2019 Results Release for May 28, 2019
PR
05/12CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Collaboration Agreement With Netflix In Israel
PR
05/05CELLCOM ISRAEL : Announces Collective Employment Agreement, End Of Labor Dispute..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group