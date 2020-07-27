Log in
Cellcom Israel : Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Results Release for August 17, 2020

07/27/2020 | 07:41am EDT

NETANYA, Israel, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company"), announced today that it will be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Monday, August 17, 2020.

The Company will be hosting a conference call at 10:00am Eastern Time (7:00am Pacific Time, 3:00pm UK time, 5:00pm Israel time). On the call, management will review and discuss the results and will be available to answer questions.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1-888-668-9141
Israel Dial-in Number: 03- 918-0609
International Dial-in Number:  +972-3-918-0609

at:

10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time; 7:00 am Pacific Time;
3:00 pm UK Time; 5:00 pm Israel Time

The conference will be broadcast live on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.cellcom.co.il. After the call, a replay of the call will be available under the same investor relations section.

About Cellcom Israel 

Cellcom Israel Ltd., established in 1994, is a leading Israeli communications group, providing a wide range of communications services. Cellcom Israel is the largest Israeli cellular provider, providing its approximately 2.747 million cellular subscribers (as at March 31, 2020) with a broad range of services including cellular telephony, roaming services for tourists in Israel and for its subscribers abroad, text and multimedia messaging, advanced cellular content and data services and other value-added services in the areas of music, video, mobile office etc., based on Cellcom Israel's technologically advanced infrastructure. The Company operates an LTE 4 generation network and an HSPA 3.5 Generation network enabling advanced high speed broadband multimedia services, in addition to GSM/GPRS/EDGE networks. Cellcom Israel offers Israel's broadest and largest customer service infrastructure including telephone customer service centers, retail stores, and service and sale centers, distributed nationwide. Cellcom Israel further provides OTT TV services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services and international calling services, as well as landline telephone services in Israel. Cellcom Israel's shares are traded both on the New York Stock Exchange (CEL) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (CEL).

For additional information please visit the Company's website http://investors.cellcom.co.il.

Company Contact

Elad Levy
Investor Relations Manager
investors@cellcom.co.il
Tel: +972-52-998-4774

Investor Relations Contact

Ehud Helft

GK Investor & Public Relations

cellcom@gkir.com

Tel: +1 617 418 3096

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cellcom-israel-schedules-second-quarter-2020-results-release-for-august-17-2020-301100124.html

SOURCE Cellcom Israel Ltd.


© PRNewswire 2020
