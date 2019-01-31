Cellcom Israel : Announces Israeli Tax Authority Issued Best Judgment Assessment for 2014

NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) (TASE: CEL) (hereinafter: the "Company") announced today that the Israeli Tax Authority issued a best judgment assessment for 2014 to the Company, generally due to timing differences. According to the assessment, if the Company's claims are rejected, the Company will be required to pay additional income tax in relation to the year 2014, in an amount of approximately NIS 56 million (including interest and Israeli CPI differences).

The Company disputes the Israeli Tax Authority's position and believes, including based on consultation with its external advisors, that it has strong arguments, and intends to object the assessment. The Company believes that such assessment shall not have a material effect on the Company's financial statements.

