CellCube Energy Storage : Announces Sales for Subsidiary PowerHaz

TORONTO, October 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. ("CellCube" or the "Company") (CSE: CUBE) (OTCQB: CECBF) (Frankfurt: 01X) is pleased to announce that PowerHaz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. ("PowerHaz"), a wholly owned subsidiary of CellCube, is expected to deliver its largest order yet for $565,000 of engineered equipment to a large multi-national customer in the 4th Quarter.

"PowerHaz is a boutique solution provider with a core business of providing temporary power and panels for harsh and hazardous conditions," says EnerCube President, Brian Ricker. "PowerHaz provides top quality products and services to the forestry, mining, oil & gas (upstream/downstream/midstream) sectors that require a high safety rating for temporary power products and has developed expertise in designing and manufacturing such products that accomplish the job in a safe and secure manner."

"PowerHaz meets the customer need for safe, durable and reliable temporary power," says Mike Neylan, CEO of CellCube. "CellCube can now serve as a single source of supply for the electrical equipment required for energy storage and temporary power solutions around the world."

Terms

The delivery of equipment is based on a Purchase Order from a ongoing Master Service Agreement that was signed November 18, 2016 and is valid till November 2019 with extendable terms.

About Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc.

PowerHaz (formerly Hillcroft Consulting Ltd. news release June 11, 2018) is located with EnerCube Switchgear Systems Inc. in Edmonton, Alberta. PowerHaz designs power products that are used on industrial and construction sites for shut-downs, turnarounds and large-scale construction demolition. Companies need a variety of power products that are safe, durable, versatile, easy to use and ready for hazardous (classified) locations or non-hazardous environments.

About CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.

CellCube is a Canadian public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (symbol CUBE), the OTCBB (symbol CECBF), and the Frankfurt Exchange (Symbol 01X) focused on the fast-growing energy storage industry which is driven by the large increase in demand for renewable energy.

CellCube supplies vertically integrated energy storage systems to the power industry and recently acquired the assets of Gildemeister Energy Storage GmbH, now Enerox GmbH, the developer and manufacturer of CellCube energy storage systems. CellCube also recently acquired EnerCube Switchgear Systems Inc.(formerly Jet Power and Controls Ltd.) and Power Haz Energy Mobile Solutions Inc. (formerly HillCroft Consulting Ltd.). It has also invested in an online renewable energy financing platform, Braggawatt Energy Inc.

CellCube develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage systems on the basis of vanadium redox flow technology and has over 130 project installations and a 10 year operational track record. Its highly integrated energy storage system solutions feature 99% residual energy capacity after 11,000 cycles with the focus on larger scale containerized modules. Basic building blocks consist of a 250kW unit family with 4, 6 and 8 hours variation in energy capacity.

On behalf of CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.,

Mike Neylan, CEO, Director

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts which address events, results, outcomes or developments that the Company expects to occur; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements are discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at http://www.sedar.com. Except as required by the securities disclosure laws and regulations applicable to the Company, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information:

Glenda Kelly, Investor Communications

Telephone: +1-800-882-3213

Email: info@cellcubeenergystorage.com



http://www.cellcubeenergystorage.com

SOURCE CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc.