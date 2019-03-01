Log in
CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(CLDX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/28 04:00:00 pm
5.32 USD   -4.14%
08:03aCelldex to Report Full Year 2018 Business/Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Call
GL
02/11CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 15
FA
Celldex to Report Full Year 2018 Business/Financial Results and Host Corporate Update Call

03/01/2019 | 08:03am EST

HAMPTON, N.J., March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:CLDX) will release fourth quarter and year-end 2018 financial results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 after the U.S. financial markets close. Celldex executives will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to review financial results and to provide an update on key research and development and business objectives for 2019. 

The conference call and presentation will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by going to the "Events & Presentations" page under the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (866) 743-9666 (within the United States) or (760) 298-5103 (outside the United States). The passcode is 9948977.

A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the live call concludes through March 14, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 (within the United States) or (404) 537-3406 (outside the United States). The passcode is 9948977. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is developing targeted therapeutics to address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes immunotherapies and other targeted biologics derived from a broad set of complementary technologies which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer or other diseases. Visit www.celldex.com

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
(781) 433-3161
scavanaugh@celldex.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 9,20 M
EBIT 2018 -173 M
Net income 2018 -156 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 12,0x
Capitalization 61,2 M
Chart CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 32,3 $
Spread / Average Target 506%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony S. Marucci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry Ellberger Chairman
Sam Martin Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Tibor Keler Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Karen Lipton Shoos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC.2,588.23%61
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC20.60%27 712
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 288
LONZA GROUP8.95%20 690
INCYTE CORPORATION36.81%18 457
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.31.10%11 926
