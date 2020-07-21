Log in
Cellectis : Appoints Biopharma Veteran Steve Doares, Ph.D.,  as Senior Vice President of US Manufacturing

07/21/2020 | 04:36pm EDT

July 21, 2020 -New York (N.Y.)-Cellectis(Euronext Growth: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited allogeneic CAR T-cells (UCART), today announced that Steve Doares, Ph.D., joins Cellectis from Biogen as Senior Vice President of US Manufacturing and Site Head of Raleigh manufacturing plant in NC.

Dr. Doares is responsible for the deployment of Cellectis' proprietary state-of-the-art gene-editing cell manufacturing plant in Raleigh, NC, for clinical and commercial supplies of the Company's current immuno-oncology UCART product candidates.

'Steve is a very talented leader who brings with him to Cellectis a wide breadth of industry experience that spans across process development, supply chain and manufacturing technologies,' said Dr. André Choulika, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. 'We are all looking forward to seeing his leadership and guidance advance our mission of developing life-changing allogeneic UCART-cell products for cancer patients.'

'Steve led all aspects of Biogen's Global Manufacturing Sciences, technology transfer and manufacturing process support, and I am very confident that his expertise will not only transfer, but will also enhance our manufacturing goals, and bring them to fruition,' added Bill Monteith, Executive Vice President, Technical Operations.

'I am thrilled to be joining this brilliant team in Raleigh, NC, who has already achieved an impressive amount of work in such a short period of time. It is not lost on me that I join Cellectis at a critical time in our company's development, and I am excited to make a contribution to its long-term success; helping to build an efficient manufacturing process, streamlining and advancing Cellectis' global manufacturing objectives, and participating in the company's future product commercialization,' said Steve Doares, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Site Head, US Manufacturing.

Steve Doares joins Cellectis from Biogen where he was VP, Global Manufacturing Sciences, responsible for technology transfer into GMP manufacturing of processes from clinical through commercialization stages for Biogen's therapeutic product portfolio, both internally and externally. In his previous role, he provided scientific expertise for process troubleshooting and lifecycle improvements; process monitoring, advanced modeling, and PAT implementation; and technical and vendor management expertise for raw materials and SUS/disposables. Steve was also overseeing both drug substance/API and drug product processes, for biologics and pharmaceuticals, and was with Biogen since 2010. Before that, he spent 15 years at Wyeth/Pfizer in glycoconjugate vaccine process development and technology transfer, clinical trials material drug substance production, and quality assurance supporting a vaccine drug substance plant. Dr. Doares holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from the University of Georgia.

Disclaimer

Cellectis SA published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 20:35:18 UTC
