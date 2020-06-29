Cellectis : S.A. Reports Results from Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held on June 29, 2020

June 29, 2020 - New York - Cellectis S.A. held its Annual Shareholders' General Meeting (Euronext Growth: ALCLS - Nasdaq: CLLS) on June 29, 2020 at its head office in Paris, France.

At the meeting, during which more than 63% of voting rights were exercised, Resolutions 1 through 22, and Resolutions 26 through 28 were adopted. Resolutions 23, 24, 25 and 29 were rejected. The detailed results of the vote and the resolutions are available on the company's website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/