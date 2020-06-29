Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Alternext  >  Cellectis    ALCLS   FR0010425595

CELLECTIS

(ALCLS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cellectis : S.A. Reports Results from Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held on June 29, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/29/2020 | 05:55pm EDT

June 29, 2020 -New York- CellectisS.A. held its Annual Shareholders' General Meeting (Euronext Growth: ALCLS -Nasdaq: CLLS) on June 29, 2020 at its head office in Paris, France.

At the meeting, during which more than 63% of voting rights were exercised, Resolutions 1 through 22, and Resolutions 26 through 28 were adopted. Resolutions 23, 24, 25 and 29 were rejected. The detailed results of the vote and the resolutions are available on the company's website: https://www.cellectis.com/en/investors/general-meetings/

Disclaimer

Cellectis SA published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 21:53:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CELLECTIS
05:55pCELLECTIS : S.A. Reports Results from Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held ..
PU
04:31pCellectis S.A. Reports Results from Annual Shareholders' General Meeting Held..
GL
06/25CELLECTIS : Published Streamlined Manufacturing Method to Generate Ultrapure All..
PU
06/25Cellectis Published Streamlined Manufacturing Method to Generate Ultrapure Al..
GL
05/22CALYXT, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18Cellectis Appoints Biopharma Veteran Leopold Bertea as Senior Vice President ..
GL
05/15ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS : American Society of Clinical Oncology Abstract Reports I..
AQ
05/12CELLECTIS : ' Annual Shareholders' General Meeting to be Held on June 29, 2020
AQ
05/11Cellectis' Annual Shareholders' General Meeting to be Held on June 29, 2020
GL
05/07CALYXT : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 57,7 M 64,9 M 64,9 M
Net income 2020 -70,8 M -79,5 M -79,5 M
Net cash 2020 238 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 686 M 772 M 771 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,77x
Nbr of Employees 259
Free-Float 100%
Chart CELLECTIS
Duration : Period :
Cellectis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLECTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,00 €
Last Close Price 16,16 €
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Choulika Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Elsy Boglioli Chief Operating Officer
Eric Dutang Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Duchateau Chief Scientific Officer
Francisco J. Esteva Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLECTIS4.46%780
LONZA GROUP41.25%39 088
CELLTRION, INC.71.82%34 707
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.44.92%28 664
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-11.99%25 969
MODERNA, INC.213.29%23 827
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group