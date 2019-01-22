Cellmid : Appendix 4C and Notes to Appendix 4C

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

CELLMID LIMITED NOTES TO THE APPENDIX 4C

Highlights for the quarter ending 31 December 2018

• Record sales achieved during the second quarter of FY2019 at $2.2 million, up 8% from the same period in FY2018 ($2.03 million)

• Cellmid became profitable for the month of December 2018 with $278K net profit after tax for that month

• Improved supply chain and inventory reserves during the quarter to fulfil demand of new distribution points in the USA and Japan

• QVC China strategic partnership established with first sales event planned for 25 January 2019

SYDNEY, Wednesday, 23 January 2019: Cellmid Limited (ASX: CDY) provides the following notes to its Appendix 4C Quarterly Cash Flow report for the second quarter of the 2019 financial year (Q2 FY2019).

Consumer health sales for Q2 FY2019 reached another record at $2.2 million, as foreshadowed in the Company's ASX announcement on 12 December 2018.

Sales in Japan and USA continued to grow, with the USA recording the highest growth rate, while Japan continues to represent the largest contributor in terms of sales revenue.

Cash balance at the end of the quarter was $5.4 million, down from $9.26 million at the end of the previous quarter. Customer receipts from sales came in just under $1.1 million for Q2 FY2019, which represents 24% decrease on receipts for the same period last year (Q1 FY2018: $1.4 million).

This is the result of the timing of QVC Japan's million-dollar day event, revenue from which will be received during the month of January. This is expected to contribute to strong cash receipts in the coming March quarter of FY2019.

Significant cash outflows during the quarter included the repayment of the remaining Platinum Road loan facility with interest and payment of the Ikon judgement with interest.

In addition, major orders have been placed for supplies of évolis® activator bottles and other packaging components. Securing the supply chain for the évolis® product components has been an important step in rapidly fulfilling orders in the Company's growing USA and Japanese distribution.

As noted before, most of the sales from QVC Japan will be received in January 2019 with the Company currently carrying a significant receivables balance of over $1.5 million.

MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION DEVELOPMENTS DURING THE QUARTER

USA

The Company continued store launches of the évolis® Professional products across Neiman Marcus, Soft Surroundings and Bloomingdales during the quarter. The évolis® launch team has also held meetings with all three retailers to define 2019 calendar year marketing plans. These have now been agreed upon and are expected to contribute to increased sales and repeat customers in addition to the roll out into the remaining of the 50 stores secured in late 2018.

The évolis® Professional Prevent Activator has received a top grooming award by AskMen.com as the "Best Natural Alternative For Hair Loss". With 17 million unique viewers per month, AskMen is one of the most influential grooming resources for men in the USA. As foreshadowed before, a major public relations outreach during the second week of October added significantly to évolis® features in various publications including Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Yahoo.com and in OK! Magazine, amongst others.

JAPAN

The Company's Jo-Ju® branded Japanese hair growth products have proven to be one of the most successful cosmetics ever on the Japanese television shopping channel QVC, as they reached retail sales of $2.2 million on 30 November 2018. The next major sales event is planned for June 2019, expecting similar sales to the 30 November show.

The Company has recently changed packaging for the Jo-Ju® lotions from glass to plastic bottles. With a resulting reduction in costs, net profit margins are likely to increase by around 10% on the Jo-Ju® lotions. The change has also been important in improving the supply chain for the bottles as it has reduced the manufacturing cycle by several months. This will, in turn, result in an improved working capital position for the Company. Sales in the Hair Biology™ concept store in Ginza continued to increase during the quarter, with a sustained sales volume from Chinese visitors.

CHINA

The Company has formed a strategic partnership with QVC China, which will commence with the first on-air show on 25 January 2019. Similar to QVC Japan, building up sales volumes is expected to take several months and initial sales will be relatively modest for the coming March quarter from this channel. However, the strategic partnership is an important component of diversifying revenue streams and removing month to month fluctuations in revenues in the future. TV shopping sales events in China and Japan are likely to be spread over several months during the year in the future, instead of the current two shows.

AUSTRALIA

Current consolidation in the wholesale sector is expected to influence the Company's local sales in the near term. We remain confident that évolis® is well placed to provide not only a differentiated product, but a value-added service to pharmacies and their customers. Our growth strategy for Australia is to become more omni-channel, especially focusing on e-commerce.

"Having delivered another record quarter sales, we are on track to deliver strong sales growth for FY2019" said Cellmid CEO, Maria Halasz. "Our cash position will be further boosted in Q3 FY2019 as our record accounts receivable balance arrives. In addition, we have repaid all of our major debt and we are now in a strong financial position to fulfil growth expectations in current and new channels."

PROGRESS ON THE MIDKINE ANTIBODY PROGRAMS

In November 2018 the US Patent Office has granted Lyramid's patent application 14/004,548 entitled "Antibody recognizing N-domain of midkine", and Cellmid has also received 'Notification of Intention to Grant' from the European Patent Office for the corresponding patent in key European territories (EPO Application No. 12757658.5).

The newly granted midkine antibody patents and allied patent families underpin the Company's dominant intellectual property position over the use of therapeutic midkine antibodies for the treatment of diseases including cancer, chronic inflammation, surgical adhesions and functional disorders in T-regulatory cells associated with autoimmune diseases.

The Company continued preparation of its orphan drug application and expects to complete filing during the March quarter of FY2019.

