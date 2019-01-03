Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Cellnex Telecom    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM (CLNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cellnex Telecom : Actualités

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 11:19am CET

Cellnex Telecom has been approved by the German group in Spain, for the second year running, for its quality standards for end-to-end management of the data transmission connectivity service

  • Through the « Zero Outage Supplier » programme, the Deutsche Telekom Group selects and certifies its key providers of connectivity services in each country to act as partners in improving the service to the end customer.
  • Cellnex provides connectivity services to T-Systems, the German group's company operating in Spain, which has been responsible for performing the type-approval and renewal of the certification process based on the criteria and quality levels set by Deutsche Telekom.

Barcelona, 3th January 2018. The Deutsche Telekom Group has renewed Cellnex Telecom's certification as a « Zero Outage Supplier » for the second year running, through Rainer Anton Offermann, Vice President of International Network Functions within the Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH unit. This certification is part of the German group's worldwide programme for selecting and certifying their key connectivity service providers in each country, to act jointly as partners in improving the service to their end customer.

The programme sets the German group's quality standards for its customers based on the operational excellence, security and stability of the systems, monitoring of critical components and reduction / resolution of incidents with availability 24/7 by its key suppliers.

Cellnex Spain General ManagerAlbert Cuatrecasas greatly values the renewal of this certification: « We believe that this approval as a Zero Outage Supplier by Deutsche Telekom - for the second year in a row - is extremely significant, since its standards are very exacting and the prestige of this programme within the sector is very high.' He added « This is further acknowledgement, for the second year in a row, of a job well done by the company's commercial, engineering, deployment and surveillance teams of the connectivity services (link and fibre)'.

Cellnex has been working for Deutsche Telekom in Spain since 2015, providing connectivity services to T-Systems. This company of the German group has been responsible for performing the type-approval and certification process on Cellnex, based on the criteria and quality levels set by Deutsche Telekom.

This type-approval and certification process measures indicators linked to commercial service, compliance with the delivery dates of contracted services, continuity of service, and constant real-time information, scaling, response time and resolution of incidents, to name just a few. It should be underlined that, in accordance with Deutsche Telecom's requirements, the information, management and resolution of serious incidents affecting service are reported in real time directly to Germany.

T-Systems monitored these indicators throughout 2018 along with the quality of the connectivity service and the level of continuity offered by Cellnex.

Back in 2017, Cellnex had already incorporated improvements in incident management processes and developed new computer applications to make information available to the customer in real time as well as providing training for the operators of its control centres.

With Cellnex, the Deutsche Telekom Group has 63 access providers certified as « Zero Outage Supplier » worldwide.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom is Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures with a total portfolio of 28,000 sites including forecast roll-outs up to 2022. Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (smart cities and the « Internet of Things » (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and « Standard Ethics » sustainability indexes.

Related content

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 10:18:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLNEX TELECOM
11:19aCELLNEX TELECOM : Actualités
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : Fastweb inks Italian tower deal with Cellnex
AQ
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : and Fastweb, cooperation agreement to develop the 5G network
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : Actualités
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : Fira de Barcelona adds cutting-edge IoT technology to its Gran..
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : extends its partnership with Bouygues Telecom in France
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : The Company notifies an agreement with Bouygues Telecom to bui..
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : joins the 5G Barcelona initiative
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : cooperates with Save the Children and Doctors Without Borders
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : Actualités
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 890 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 -3,00 M
Debt 2018 2 430 M
Yield 2018 0,48%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 72,60
EV / Sales 2018 8,62x
EV / Sales 2019 8,10x
Capitalization 5 236 M
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 24,1 €
Spread / Average Target 6,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman
Daniel Fernández Capo Chief Business Operating Officer
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Francisco José Aljaro Navarro External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM0.94%5 952
BHARTI AIRTEL2.24%18 342
MTN GROUP LIMITED-1.72%11 672
1&1 DRILLISCH0.36%9 038
TELE2 AB0.00%8 765
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%8 746
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.