Cellnex Telecom : Actualités

Cellnex Telecom has been approved by the German group in Spain, for the second year running, for its quality standards for end-to-end management of the data transmission connectivity service

Through the « Zero Outage Supplier » programme, the Deutsche Telekom Group selects and certifies its key providers of connectivity services in each country to act as partners in improving the service to the end customer.

in improving the service to the end customer. Cellnex provides connectivity services to T-Systems, the German group's company operating in Spain, which has been responsible for performing the type-approval and renewal of the certification process based on the criteria and quality levels set by Deutsche Telekom.

Barcelona, 3th January 2018. The Deutsche Telekom Group has renewed Cellnex Telecom's certification as a « Zero Outage Supplier » for the second year running, through Rainer Anton Offermann, Vice President of International Network Functions within the Deutsche Telekom Technik GmbH unit. This certification is part of the German group's worldwide programme for selecting and certifying their key connectivity service providers in each country, to act jointly as partners in improving the service to their end customer.

The programme sets the German group's quality standards for its customers based on the operational excellence, security and stability of the systems, monitoring of critical components and reduction / resolution of incidents with availability 24/7 by its key suppliers.

Cellnex Spain General ManagerAlbert Cuatrecasas greatly values the renewal of this certification: « We believe that this approval as a Zero Outage Supplier by Deutsche Telekom - for the second year in a row - is extremely significant, since its standards are very exacting and the prestige of this programme within the sector is very high.' He added « This is further acknowledgement, for the second year in a row, of a job well done by the company's commercial, engineering, deployment and surveillance teams of the connectivity services (link and fibre)'.

Cellnex has been working for Deutsche Telekom in Spain since 2015, providing connectivity services to T-Systems. This company of the German group has been responsible for performing the type-approval and certification process on Cellnex, based on the criteria and quality levels set by Deutsche Telekom.

This type-approval and certification process measures indicators linked to commercial service, compliance with the delivery dates of contracted services, continuity of service, and constant real-time information, scaling, response time and resolution of incidents, to name just a few. It should be underlined that, in accordance with Deutsche Telecom's requirements, the information, management and resolution of serious incidents affecting service are reported in real time directly to Germany.

T-Systems monitored these indicators throughout 2018 along with the quality of the connectivity service and the level of continuity offered by Cellnex.

Back in 2017, Cellnex had already incorporated improvements in incident management processes and developed new computer applications to make information available to the customer in real time as well as providing training for the operators of its control centres.

With Cellnex, the Deutsche Telekom Group has 63 access providers certified as « Zero Outage Supplier » worldwide.

