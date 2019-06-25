Cellnex Telecom : Changes in composition of the Board of Directors 351kB

Log in
CELLNEX TELECOM

(CLNX)
Cellnex Telecom : Changes in composition of the Board of Directors

06/25/2019 | 02:46am EDT

Hecho Relevante

Relación con Inversores Tel. +34 935 031 093 investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com

COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 from 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market Commission of the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Yesterday, Cellnex received a notification from the Director Mr. Marco Patuano, informing of his resignation as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cellnex.

In the next Board of Directors to be held by the Company, the appointments to fill said vacancies will be discussed.

Madrid, 25 June 2019

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:45:26 UTC
