Cellnex Telecom : Changes in composition of the Board of Directors 351kB

Hecho Relevante
Relación con Inversores Tel. +34 935 031 093 investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com
COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV)
In accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 from 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market Commission of the following
RELEVANT INFORMATION
Yesterday, Cellnex received a notification from the Director Mr. Marco Patuano, informing of his resignation as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cellnex.
In the next Board of Directors to be held by the Company, the appointments to fill said vacancies will be discussed.
Madrid, 25 June 2019
Disclaimer
Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 06:45:26 UTC