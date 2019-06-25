Cellnex Telecom : Changes in composition of the Board of Directors 351kB

Hecho Relevante

COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 from 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market Commission of the following

RELEVANT INFORMATION

Yesterday, Cellnex received a notification from the Director Mr. Marco Patuano, informing of his resignation as Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cellnex.

In the next Board of Directors to be held by the Company, the appointments to fill said vacancies will be discussed.

Madrid, 25 June 2019