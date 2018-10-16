Cellnex Telecom : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors 382kB

Log in
CELLNEX TELECOM (CLNX)
  Report  
Cellnex Telecom : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

10/16/2018 | 12:48pm CEST

Relevant Fact

Investor Relations

Tel. +34 935 031 093investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com

COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV)

In accordance with article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 from 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market

Commission of the following

RELEVANT FACT

The Company gives notice that, today, the Board of Directors has agreed to accept the resignation as a member of the Board of Directors presented by Mr. Andrea Pezzangora, proprietary Director representing ConnecT S.p.A.,

Likewise, the Company gives notice that, today, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint by co-optation, and following the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, Mr. John Benedict McCarthy as proprietary Director proposed by Connect S.p.A. to fill the vacancy from Mr. Andrea Pezzangora.

Madrid, 16 October 2018

Note: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish language document, and is provided for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish language document shall prevail.

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 10:47:11 UTC
