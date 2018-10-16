Cellnex Telecom : Changes in the composition of the Board of Directors 382kB

Relevant Fact

In accordance with article 228 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 from 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or "the Company") hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market

Commission of the following

RELEVANT FACT

The Company gives notice that, today, the Board of Directors has agreed to accept the resignation as a member of the Board of Directors presented by Mr. Andrea Pezzangora, proprietary Director representing ConnecT S.p.A.,

Likewise, the Company gives notice that, today, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint by co-optation, and following the recommendation of the Nominations and Remuneration Committee, Mr. John Benedict McCarthy as proprietary Director proposed by Connect S.p.A. to fill the vacancy from Mr. Andrea Pezzangora.

Madrid, 16 October 2018

