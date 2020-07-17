Cellnex Telecom : Edizione remite detalles del contrato de novación del contrato de coinversión en relación con Cellnex 349kB 0 07/17/2020 | 09:56am EDT Send by mail :

Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores Calle Edison, 4 28006 - Madrid Madrid, 16 de julio de 2020 A los efectos de lo previsto en el artículo 227 del texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre, se pone en conocimiento de la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores ("CNMV") la siguiente OTRA INFORMACIÓN RELEVANTE Como continuación de la comunicación de Otra Información Relevante realizada el pasado 9 de julio de 2020 con número de registro 3.334, en la que Atlantia S.p.A. (" Atlantia ") comunicó la aprobación por parte de su Consejo de Administración de la decisión de proceder a la novación modificativa no extintiva

(el " Contrato de Novación ") del contrato de coinversión (" Co-investment Agreement ") de fecha 24 de julio de 2018 suscrito entre Atlantia, Edizione, S.r.l.

(" Edizione "), Sintonia S.p.A. y ConnecT S.p.A. (esta última recientemente disuelta y liquidada y sustituida por ConnecT Due, S.r.l.) en relación con Cellnex

Telecom, S.A. (" Cellnex ") (el " Contrato de Coinversión "), se comunica que en el día de hoy se ha suscrito el mencionado Contrato de Novación. A la vista de lo anterior y en cumplimiento con lo previsto en el artículo 531 de la Ley de Sociedades de Capital, cuyo texto refundido fue aprobado por el Real

Decreto Legislativo 1/2010, de 2 de julio (la " LSC "), Edizione procede a poner en conocimiento de la CNMV las cláusulas del Contrato de Novación que modifican aquellas cláusulas del Contrato de Coinversión que restringen o condicionan la libre transmisibilidad de las acciones de Cellnex y que por tanto constituyen un pacto parasocial. Adicionalmente, Edizione procederá (i) a depositar una traducción jurada de las referidas cláusulas del Contrato de Novación en el Registro Mercantil de Madrid; y (ii) a comunicar dichas cláusulas del Contrato de Novación a Cellnex. Se acompañan a la presente comunicación, como Anexo 1 , dichas cláusulas del Contrato de Novación, redactado en inglés, junto con una traducción al español a efectos meramente informativos. Se hace constar que en el citado Anexo 1 únicamente se han incluido aquellas cláusulas que contienen pactos parasociales a los efectos del artículo 530 de la LSC. Atentamente, Edizione, S.r.l. __________________ D. Sandro Saccardi ANEXO 1 EXTRACT OF THE CLAUSES OF THE CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT ("CONTRATO DE COINVERSIÓN") (Original English version) […] 3. Amendments to the Co-Investment Option 3.1 Article 3.1 of the Agreement shall be entirely replaced by the following: 3.1 Granting of the Investment Option Without prejudice to Section 3.1.4 below, ConnecT Due hereby irrevocably and unconditionally grants to Atlantia the right to purchase the Option Stake (in whole and not in part), at the Investment Option Price and on the other terms and conditions set forth in this Article 3. The Investment Option can be exercised by Atlantia at any time until, under penalty of forfeiture, 12 July 2021 (the " Investment Period "), by delivering a written notice to Sintonia and ConnecT Due stating such intention

(" Investment Notice "). The Parties expressly acknowledge and agree that, also during the Investment Period, ConnecT Due may transfer, in whole or in part, the ROFO Stake (including the Option Stake) provided that such transfer is made in compliance with the ROFO and Right to Match pursuant to Section 4.2. It is understood that, in the event of transfer of a portion of the Option Stake in compliance with the above, Atlantia shall remain entitled to exercise the Investment Option on the residual portion of the Option Stake. The Investment Option may be exercised only once during the Investment

Period." Article 3.2.1 of the Agreement shall be entirely replaced by the following:

"3.2.1 In case of exercise of the Investment Option, the price to be paid by Atlantia to ConnecT Due, in consideration for the Option Stake, shall be equal to the

Cellnex Shares Option Price (the " Investment Option Price ")." The Parties agree that Sections 3.2.2, 3.2.3, 3.2.4 and 3.2.5 of the Agreement remain unchanged and are hereby recalled mutatis mutandis, save that (i) any reference to the

Final Exercise Notice shall be deemed as a reference to the "Investment Notice", (ii) any reference contained therein to "Co-Investment Option Price" shall be deemed as a reference to "Investment Option Price", (iii) any reference contained therein to "Sintonia" shall be deemed as a reference to both "Sintonia and ConnecT Due", and any reference contained therein to "Atlantia and Sintonia" shall be deemed as a reference to "Atlantia, Sintonia and ConnecT Due". Article 3.3.2 of the Agreement shall be entirely replaced by the following:

"3.3.2 On the Completion Date: Atlantia shall pay to ConnecT Due the Investment Option Price by way of transfer of immediately available funds on the bank account notified in due course by the relevant transferor; and ConnecT Due shall execute and deliver any instrument (including any document or instrument, including endorsements, to be entered into or executed in notarial form) as it may be necessary under applicable law to enable Atlantia to have full title on the Option Stake." "3.3.2 On the Completion Date: Article 3.3.4 of the Agreement shall be entirely deleted. 4. Atlantia's Right of First Refusal on Option Rights 4.1 The following Section 3.bis (Atlantia Right of First Refusal on Option Rights) shall be inserted following Article 3 and before Article 4 of the Agreement: "3.bis ATLANTIA RIGHT OF FIRST REFUSAL ON OPTION RIGHTS 3.bis.1 In the event that, until 12 July 2025 (included), Cellnex resolves upon a capital increase and attributes to ConnecT Due the relevant option rights to subscribe it, Atlantia shall be entitled to purchase, at its discretion, all or part of the Unexercised Option Rights at the Option Rights Purchase Price (both as defined below), on the terms and conditions set forth in this Article 3.bis (the "Atlantia Right of First Refusal"). 3.bis.2 Within and no later than 1 Business Day from the public announcement relating to such capital increase of Cellnex, ConnecT Due shall notify in writing Atlantia (the "Option Notice"): that Cellnex has resolved upon such capital increase; and the number of option rights attributed to ConnecT Due in connection with such capital increase and which ConnecT Due intends not to exercise (if any) (the " Unexercised Option Rights "). 3.bis.3 Within 2 (two) Business Days from receipt of the Option Notice, Atlantia may exercise the Atlantia Right of First Refusal by sending a notice with respect thereto, stating the number of Unexercised Option Rights it intends to purchase and its unconditional and irrevocable intention to purchase them at the Option Rights Purchase Price in compliance with this Article 3.bis (the "RFR Notice"). In this case: the settlement of the purchase by Atlantia of the Unexercised Option Rights shall occur, under penalty of forfeiture of the Atlantia Right of First Refusal (unless any delay is caused by ConnecT Due), on the later of (i) 3 Business Days of receipt of the Option Notice, and (ii) the first day of trading of the Unexercised Option Rights (the " Settlement Date "); the sale and purchase of the Unexercised Option Rights shall be completed by adopting and executing of all the necessary transfer deeds, notifications and corporate registrations; on the Settlement Date, Atlantia shall pay to ConnecT Due the Option Rights Purchase Price (as defined below) by way of transfer of immediately available funds on the bank account notified in due course and in writing by ConnecT Due; and any cost, duty and transfer tax (including Notary Public's fees) relating to the sale of the Unexercised Option Rights shall be borne by Atlantia. 3.bis.4 If Atlantia does not exercise its Atlantia Right of First Refusal within 2 (two) Business Days from receipt of the Option Notice or otherwise fails to complete the purchase of the relevant Unexercised Option Rights in compliance with Section 3.bis.3 above, then ConnecT Due shall be free to exercise, or dispose of, any Unexercised Option Rights, at its full discretion. For the sake of clarity, the Parties hereby acknowledge that Section 4.2 (Right of First Offer and Right to Match of Atlantia) shall not apply to any transfer of Unexercised Option Rights." 5. Amendments to Permitted Transfers 5.1 Section 4.1.1 of the Agreement shall be entirely replaced by the following: "4.1.1. Anything in this Agreement to the contrary notwithstanding, the provisions of Section 4.2 shall not apply: to any transfer of Cellnex's shares from ConnecT Due or Sintonia to one of their respective Affiliates (the " Permitted Transferee "), provided that: the Permitted Transferee expressly accepts and adheres to - by way of a written communication to be delivered to the other Parties -this Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Amendment Agreement), unconditionally and irrevocably undertaking to be bound by all the obligations of this Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Amendment Agreement) applicable to, and to the same extent as, ConnecT Due; in the event the Permitted Transferee ceases to be an Affiliate of ConnecT Due, ConnecT Due shall cause the Permitted Transferee to transfer back the shares so acquired to ConnecT Due. The transfer agreement shall include a provision under which ConnecT Due and the Permitted Transferee undertake to implement the steps necessary to perfect the above-mentionedre-transfer; to any transfer of shares of Cellnex resulting from a spin-off, demerger, winding-up, liquidation or similar transaction as a result of which the ownership of Cellnex shares is directly or indirectly assigned to ConnecT

Due's shareholders: to the extent that the participation to Cellnex's corporate capital owned by Sintonia following such transfer (or, as the case may be, the participation to Cellnex's corporate capital corresponding to: (x) the percentage of ConnecT Due's corporate capital held by Sintonia following such transfer, multiplied by (y) the percentage of Cellnex corporate capital held by ConnecT Due following such transfer) is at least equal to the ROFO Stake; provided that the Right of First Offer and Right to Match, the Right of First Refusal and the Investment Option shall continue to apply, at the terms and conditions set forth in this Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Amendment Agreement), to the Cellnex's shares so transferred, directly or indirectly, to Sintonia; to any transfer of shares of Cellnex owned by ConnecT Due resulting from the enforcement of any security or other rights set forth under any financing document or arrangement, to the extent that the same condition set forth in paragraph (b)(1) preceding is satisfied; (the transfers under paragraphs (a), (b) and (c) preceding, collectively, the "Permitted Transfers"). 6. Amendments to ROFO and Right to Match 6.1 Section 4.2.1 of the Agreement shall be entirely replaced as follows: "4.2.1 Without prejudice to the Permitted Transfers, in the event that, within 12 July 2025 (included), (a) Sintonia intends to transfer all or part of its shares in Connect Due (the "ConnecT Due Shares") or (b) ConnecT Due intends to transfer, in whole or in part, the ROFO Stake (also possibly in aggregate with all or part of the Residual Stake), then Sintonia or ConnecT Due (as applicable, the "Transferor") shall deliver to Atlantia a written notice (the "Transfer Notice") specifying: its intention to proceed with such transfer; and the portion of the ConnecT Due Shares or the ROFO Stake (as applicable) which the Transferor intends to transfer (the " Shares for Sale "). 4.2.2 For the sake of clarity, it remains understood that, should Atlantia exercise the Investment Option on the Option Stake, the ROFO and the Right to Match of Atlantia shall remain applicable to the residual portion of ROFO Stake (i.e., which would currently correspond to 4.02% (four point zero two percent)). 4.2.2bis The Parties hereby expressly acknowledge that: in connection with any transfer of Cellnex shares, ConnecT Due shall be free to elect, from time to time, whether the relevant shares (and to what extent) form part of the ROFO Stake or of the Residual Stake; without prejudice to paragraph (a) above, as of the date hereof, it is the intention of ConnecT Due - and ConnecT Due shall use its best efforts to this effect - to prioritize the disposal of substantially all the

Cellnex's shares included in the Residual Stake prior to start disposing of the Cellnex Shares included in the ROFO Stake (it remaining understood that ConnecT Due may elect, at its sole discretion, to transfer the ROFO Stake also simultaneously with the Residual Stake); no communication shall be due by ConnecT Due in connection with any transfer, in whole or in part, of the Residual Stake." Section 4.2.2. of the Agreement shall be entirely deleted. The Parties further agree that: Sections 4.2.3, 4.2.4, 4.2.5, 4.2.6, 4.2.7, 4.2.8 and 4.2.9 of the Agreement remain unchanged and are hereby recalled mutatis mutandis , save that any reference contained therein to "Sintonia" shall be deemed as a reference to both "Sintonia and ConnecT Due" (as the case may be)"; Section 4.2.10 remain unchanged, except for paragraph (f) which shall be entirely deleted; Section 4.2.12 shall be entirely replaced as follows:

"4.2.12 As to ConnecT Due's shares, provided that the amendments to this

Agreement (as amended and supplemented by the Amendment Agreement) occur within less than 5 years from 12 July 2025, the Parties agree that the inclusion of the provisions of this Paragraph 4.2 in ConnecT Due's by-laws is no longer necessary. However, for sake of clarity and to the extent this is necessary, the Parties confirm the duration of the provisions under this

Paragraph 4.2 until 12 July 2025."; and Section 4.2.11 shall be entirely replaced as follows:

"4.2.11 In the event that, as a result of a spin-off, demerger, winding-up, liquidation or similar transaction, Sintonia comes to hold, in whole or in part, the ROFO Stake directly, the provisions of this Article 4 shall apply, mutatis mutandis , to any transfer of the relevant shares by Sintonia." […] EXTRACTO DE LAS CLÁUSULAS QUE CONSTITUYEN PACTO PARASOCIAL (versión original en lengua inglesa; traducción al español a efectos informativos) […] […] Modificaciones a la Opción de Co-Inversión

3.1 La cláusula 3.1 del Contrato se sustituirá en su totalidad por el siguiente: 3.1 Otorgamiento de la Opción de Co-Inversión Sin perjuicio de lo dispuesto en la cláusula 3.1.4 a continuación, ConnecT Due por la presente otorga a Atlantia de manera irrevocable e incondicional el derecho a comprar el Paquete de Opción (en su totalidad y no en parte), al Precio de la Opción de Inversión y en los demás términos y condiciones establecidos en esta cláusula 3. La Opción de Inversión puede ser ejercitada por Atlantia en cualquier momento hasta, so pena de caducidad, el 12 de julio de 2021 (el " Periodo de Inversión "), mediante la entrega de una notificación por escrito a Sintonia y ConnecT Due declarando dicha intención (" Notificación de Inversión "). Las Partes expresamente reconocen y acuerdan que, también durante el Periodo de Inversión, ConnecT Due podrá transferir, en su totalidad o en parte, la Participación ROFO (incluyendo el Paquete de Opción) siempre y cuando dicha transferencia se haga en cumplimiento del Derecho de Primera Oferta y el Derecho a Igualar de conformidad con la cláusula 4.2. Se entiende que, en caso de transmitir una parte del Paquete de Opción en cumplimiento de lo anterior, Atlantia seguirá teniendo derecho a ejercer la Opción de Inversión sobre la parte residual del Paquete de Opción. La Opción de Inversión únicamente podrá ejercerse una vez durante el Periodo de Inversión". 3.2 La cláusula 3.2.1 del Contrato se sustituirá íntegramente por la siguiente: "3.2.1 En caso de ejercicio de la Opción de Inversión, el precio a pagar por Atlantia a ConnecT Due, en contraprestación al Paquete de Opción, será igual al Precio de Opción de las Acciones de Cellnex (el "Precio de la Opción de Inversión")". 3.3 Las Partes acuerdan que las Secciones 3.2.2, 3.2.3, 3.2.4 y 3.2.5 del Contrato permanecen sin cambios y se reproducen mutatis mutandis, excepto por: (i) cualquier referencia a la Notificación de Ejercicio Final, que se considerará como una referencia a la "Notificación de Inversión", (ii) cualquier referencia contenida en ella al "Precio de la Opción de Co-Inversión" se considerará como una referencia al "Precio de la Opción de Inversión", (iii) Toda referencia que figure a "Sintonia" se considerará una referencia tanto a "Sintonia como ConnecT Due", y (iv) toda referencia que figure a "Atlantia y Sintonia" se considerará una referencia a "Atlantia, Sintonia y ConnecT Due". La cláusula 3.3.2 del Contrato se sustituirá íntegramente por la siguiente:

"3.3.2 En la Fecha de Cierre: Atlantia pagará a ConnecT Due el Precio de la Opción de Inversión mediante transferencia de fondos inmediatamente disponibles a la cuenta bancaria notificada de forma oportuna por el transmitente correspondiente; y ConnecT Due ejecutará y entregará cualesquiera instrumentos (incluyendo cualquier documento o instrumento, incluyendo endosos, que se suscriban o ejecuten de forma notarial) según sean necesarios de acuerdo con la ley aplicable para permitir que Atlantia tenga el título completo del Paquete de Opción". La cláusula 3.3.4 del Contrato se suprimirá íntegramente. 4. Derecho de Adquisición Preferente de Atlantia sobre Derechos de Opción 4.1 Se insertará la siguiente cláusula 3.bis (Derecho de Adquisición Preferente de Atlantia sobre Derechos de Opción) después de la cláusula 3 y antes de la cláusula 4 del Contrato: "3.bis DERECHO DE ADQUISICIÓN PREFERENTE DE ATLANTIA SOBRE LOS DERECHOS DE OPCIÓN 3.bis.1 En caso de que, hasta el 12 de julio de 2025 (inclusive), Cellnex acuerde un aumento de capital y atribuya a ConnecT Due los derechos de opción correspondientes para suscribirlo, Atlantia tendrá derecho a comprar, a su discreción, la totalidad o parte de los Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados al Precio de Compra de los Derechos de Opción (tal y como ambos se definen a continuación), en los términos y condiciones establecidos en la presente cláusula 3.bis (el "Derecho de Adquisición Preferente de Atlantia"). 3.bis.2 En el plazo de, y no más tarde de, 1 Día Hábil desde el anuncio público relacionado con dicho aumento de capital de Cellnex, ConnecT Due notificará por escrito a Atlantia (la "Notificación de Opción"): que Cellnex ha acordado dicho aumento de capital; y el número de derechos de opción atribuidos a ConnecT Due en relación con ese aumento de capital y que ConnecT Due tiene la intención de no ejercer (de haberlos) (los "Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados"). 3.bis.3 Dentro de los 2 (dos) Días Hábiles siguientes a la recepción de la Notificación de Opción, Atlantia podrá ejercitar el Derecho de Adquisición Preferente de Atlantia enviando una notificación al respecto, en la que se indique el número de Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados que pretende adquirir y su intención incondicional e irrevocable de adquirirlos al Precio de Compra de los Derechos de Opción en cumplimiento de esta cláusula 3.bis (la "Notificación de RFR"). En este caso: la liquidación de la compra por Atlantia de los Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados ocurrirá, bajo penalidad de caducidad del Derecho de Adquisición Preferente de Atlantia (a menos que cualquier retraso sea causado por ConnecT Due), en el último de lo siguiente: (i) 3 Días Hábiles desde la recepción de la Notificación de Opción, y (ii) el primer día de negociación de los Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados (la

" Fecha de Liquidación "); la compraventa de los Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados se completará mediante la adopción y la ejecución de todas las escrituras de transferencia, notificaciones e inscripciones mercantiles que sean necesarias; en la Fecha de Liquidación, Atlantia pagará a ConnecT Due el Precio de Compra de los Derechos de Opción (como se define más adelante) mediante la transferencia de los fondos disponibles inmediatamente en la cuenta bancaria notificada oportunamente y por escrito por ConnecT Due; y todo gasto, derecho e impuesto de transmisión (incluidos los honorarios del notario público) relacionados con la venta de los Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados serán sufragados por Atlantia. 3.bis.4 Si Atlantia no ejerce el Derecho de Adquisición Preferente de Atlantia dentro de los 2 (dos) Días Hábiles a partir de la recepción de la Notificación de Opción o de otra manera no completa la compra de los Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados de conformidad con la cláusula 3.bis.3 anterior, entonces ConnecT Due será libre para ejercitar, o disponer de cualquier Derecho de Opción no Ejercitado, a su plena discreción. En aras de claridad, las Partes reconocen por este medio que la cláusula 4.2 (Derecho de Primera Oferta y Derecho a Igualar de Atlantia) no aplicarán a ninguna transferencia de Derechos de Opción no Ejercitados." 5. Modificaciones a las Transmisiones Permitidas 5.1 La cláusula 4.1.1 del Contrato se sustituirá íntegramente por la siguiente: "4.1.1. En caso de discrepancia en lo dispuesto en este Contrato, las disposiciones de esta cláusula 4.2. no aplicarán: a cualquier transmisión de acciones de Cellnex de ConnecT Due o Sintonia a una de sus respectivas Filiales (el " Destinatario Permitido "), siempre que: el Destinatario Permitido acepte y se adhiera expresamente - mediante una comunicación escrita que se entregará a las otras Partes- a este Contrato (tal como ha sido enmendado y

complementado por el Contrato de Novación), comprometiéndose incondicional e irrevocablemente a estar sujeto a todas las obligaciones de este Contrato (tal y como ha sido enmendado y complementado por el Contrato de Novación) aplicables a, y en la misma medida que, a ConnecT Due; en el caso de que el Destinatario Permitido deje de ser una Filial de ConnecT Due, ConnecT Due hará que el Destinatario Permitido transmita de nuevo las acciones así adquiridas a ConnecT Due. El acuerdo de transmisión incluirá una disposición en virtud de la cual ConnecT Due y el Destinatario Permitido se comprometen a implementar las actuaciones necesarias para perfeccionar la mencionada re-transmisión; a cualquier transmisión de acciones de Cellnex que resulte de una escisión, separación, disolución, liquidación u operación similar como resultado de la cual la propiedad de las acciones de Cellnex se asigne directa o indirectamente a los accionistas de ConnecT Due: en la medida en que la participación en el capital social de Cellnex de la que es titular Sintonia tras dicha transmisión (o, en su caso, la participación en el capital social de Cellnex que corresponda: (x) el porcentaje del capital social de ConnecT Due que posee Sintonia después de esa transmisión, multiplicado por el porcentaje del capital social de Cellnex que posee ConnecT Due después de esa transmisión) sea por lo menos igual a la Participación ROFO; siempre que el Derecho de Primera Oferta y el Derecho a Igualar, el Derecho de Adquisición Preferente y la Opción de Inversión continúen aplicándose, en los términos y condiciones establecidos en este Contrato (tal y como ha sido modificado y complementado por el Contrato de Modificación), a las acciones de Cellnex así transmitidas, directa o indirectamente, a Sintonia; a cualquier transmisión de acciones de Cellnex propiedad de ConnecT Due que resulte de la ejecución de cualquier garantía u otros derechos establecidos en virtud de cualquier documento o acuerdo de financiación, en la medida en que se cumpla la misma condición establecida en el párrafo (b)(1) anterior; (las transmisiones previstas en los párrafos a), b) y c) que preceden, colectivamente, a las "Transmisiones Permitidas"). 6. Novación del Derecho de Primera Oferta y del Derecho a Igualar 6.1 La cláusula 4.2.1 del Contrato se sustituirá en su totalidad por la siguiente: 4.2.1 Sin perjuicio de las Transmisiones Permitidas, en caso de que, antes del 12 de julio de 2025 (inclusive), (a) Sintonia tenga la intención de transmitir la totalidad o parte de sus acciones en ConnecT Due (las " Acciones de ConnecT Due ") o (b) ConnecT Due tenga la intención de transmitir, en todo o en parte, la Participación ROFO (incluso conjuntamente con la totalidad o parte de la Participación Residual), Sintonia o ConnecT Due (según sea aplicable, el

" Transmitente ") entregará a Atlantia una notificación por escrito (la

" Notificación de Transmisión" ) especificando:

") o (b) ConnecT Due tenga la intención de transmitir, en todo o en parte, la Participación ROFO (incluso conjuntamente con la totalidad o parte de la Participación Residual), Sintonia o ConnecT Due (según sea aplicable, el " ") entregará a Atlantia una notificación por escrito (la Notificación de Transmisión" su intención de proceder a realizar dicha transmisión; y la proporción de las Acciones de ConnecT Due o de la Participación ROFO (según corresponda) que el Transmitente tenga intención de transmitir (las " Acciones en Venta ").

4.2.2 A efectos aclaratorios, se entiende que, en caso de que Atlantia ejercite la Opción de Inversión sobre el Paquete de Opción, el Derecho de Primera Oferta y el Derecho a Igualar de Atlantia seguirán siendo aplicables a la parte residual de la Participación ROFO (que actualmente correspondería al 4,02% (cuatro coma cero dos por ciento)). 4.2.2bis Las Partes expresamente reconocen que: en relación con cualquier transmisión de acciones de Cellnex, ConnecT Due tendrá libertad para elegir, en cualquier momento, si las correspondientes acciones forman parte de la Participación ROFO o de la Participación Residual (y en qué proporción); sin perjuicio de lo dispuesto en el párrafo (a) anterior, a partir del día de hoy, es intención de ConnecT Due -y ConnecT Due hará todo lo posible a tal efecto- dar prioridad a la enajenación de prácticamente todas las acciones de Cellnex incluidas en la Participación Residual antes de comenzar a enajenar las acciones de Cellnex incluidas en la Participación ROFO (entendiéndose que ConnecT Due podrá optar, a su sola discreción, por enajenar también la Participación ROFO simultáneamente con la Participación Residual); ConnecT Due no deberá realizar ninguna comunicación en relación con ninguna transmisión, total o parcial, de la Participación Residual". La cláusula 4.2.2. del Contrato será íntegramente suprimida. Las Partes acuerdan además que: Las cláusulas 4.2.3, 4.2.4, 4.2.5, 4.2.6, 4.2.7, 4.2.8 y 4.2.9 del Contrato permanecen sin cambios y se reproducen mutatis mutandis , con la excepción de que toda referencia que figure en ellas a "Sintonia" se considerará como una referencia a "Sintonia y a ConnecT Due" (según sea el caso)". La cláusula 4.2.10 no se modifica, a excepción del párrafo f), que se suprimirá íntegramente; La cláusula 4.2.12 se sustituirá en su totalidad por la siguiente:

"4.2.12 En cuanto a las acciones de ConnecT Due, siempre y cuando las modificaciones a este Contrato (tal y como ha sido novado por el Contrato de Novación) ocurran en un plazo menor a 5 años a partir del 12 de julio de 2025, las Partes acuerdan que ya no es necesaria la inclusión de las disposiciones de este Párrafo 4.2 en los estatutos sociales de ConnecT Due. Sin embargo, a efectos aclaratorios, y en la medida en que esto sea necesario, las Partes confirman que la duración de las disposiciones establecidas en este Párrafo 4.2 será hasta el 12 de julio de 2025"; y La cláusula 4.2.11 se sustituirá en su totalidad por la siguiente:

"4.2.11 En caso de que, como resultado de una escisión, separación, disolución, liquidación o operación similar, Sintonia pase a ser titular, total o parcialmente, de la Participación ROFO directamente, lo dispuesto en la presente cláusula 4 se aplicará, mutatis mutandis , a cualquier transmisión de las correspondientes acciones por parte de Sintonia". […] Attachments Original document

