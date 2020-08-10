Cellnex Telecom : FTSE Russell confirms Cellnex as FTSE4Good Index Series constituent for the fourth consecutive year

The company achieves an overall score of 4.2 out of 5, outstripping the average industry rating situated at 8.

It obtains the highest possible rating (5 out of 5) in labour standards, corporate governance, anti-corruption measures and the fight against climate change.

Cellnex has been part of this selective international index since 2017, which includes the principal sustainability leaders worldwide.

Barcelona, 10 August 2020. FTSE Russell has ratified Cellnex Telecom as a constituent of the FTSE4Good sustainability index for the fourth consecutive year, as part of the annual reviews it has conducted to assess the progress of the companies and their continuity in this selective international index.

The FTSE4Good recognises the good practices of listed companies in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) aspects. Cellnex was selected to become part of this index in January 2017.

In the review performed in the first half of 2020, FTSE4Good awarded Cellnex an overall score of 4.2 out of 5 - compared to 4.4 out of 5 in 2019 - far exceeding the average of the telecommunications sector, and the mobile telecommunications sub-sector, both of which obtained 2.8 out of 5. It also out-performed the average of the Spanish companies present in the index (3.2 out of 5).

The evaluation highlights aspects related to governance, in which Cellnex obtained the maximum score (5 out of 5) for the second consecutive year, both in aspects related to corporate governance and anti-corruption measures. This is followed by social aspects, with a score of 4.2 out of 5 -two tenths of a point more than in 2019-, with particular emphasis on labour standards, with the highest score (5 out of 5) -4 out of 5 in 2019-, and aspects related to human rights and the community, as well as social aspects throughout its value chain, both of which scored 4. For environmental management, FTSE Russell again awarded the company the maximum score (5 out of 5) for its action to tackle climate change, identifying some room for improvement in environmental management throughout its supply chain (3 out of 5).

About the FTSE4Good

The FTSE4Good index series is designed to measure the degree of compliance of companies that show a high level of competence in their environmental, social and governance practices.

These indices are used by many financial market players as they create and evaluate so-called responsible investment funds and other products that integrate environmental, social and corporate governance factors into their investment decisions.

The indices identify which companies best manage the risks associated with these factors and are used to track indexed funds, structured financial products and as a reference indicator. They are also the benchmark for establishing comparisons between investments.

The ESG ratings, which mark the entry and ratification in the FTSE4Good indices, are used by investors wishing to incorporate environmental, social and corporate governance factors into their investment selection processes. They are also used as a reference framework to evaluate corporate commitment and to qualify corporate governance.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom is Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures with a portfolio of 61,000 sites including forecast roll-outs up to 2027.

Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Portugal. Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (Smart cities e the 'Internet of Things' (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and 'Standard Ethics' sustainability indexes.

Cellnex's reference shareholders include Edizione, GIC, ADIA, CriteriaCaixa, Blackrock, Wellington Management Group and Canada Pension Plan.