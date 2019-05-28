Cellnex Telecom : Milan's Hadid Tower cellular network is operational thanks to Cellnex

Milan, 28 May 2019 - Cellnex, Europe's leading wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator, has installed and tested its own GSM, UMTS, LTE, LTE+ communication system at the Hadid Tower, the head office of the Generali group in Milan. The system is able to supply multi-operator mobile connectivity services, including in high-rise structures and buildings.

The Hadid Tower is the second tallest of the three skyscrapers of Milan's CityLife project and has 42 floors above ground and 3 underground and its height poses a challenge to providing an adequate cellular network connection service. However, the Cellnex solution offers stable and dedicated multi-operator coverage, even in the lifts (which travel at a speed of 7 metres/second), allowing it to broadcast the signal from all four Italian mobile operators.

The system supports the 2G, 3G, 4G technologies and can be easily adapted to fifth generation (5G) technologies and standards.

The service sales contracts agreed with the operators, valid up to 10 years, cover the following activities:

Design, supply, installation, testing and maintenance of the infrastructure;

Infrastructure supervision and optimisation services.

Giovanni Curione, Cellnex Italia Sales Director for MNOs stated 'Thanks to this facility, the two thousand employees of the Generali group and their guests can simultaneously call, connect and share messages, photos and videos using their smartphones with guaranteed access to a stable and reliable broadband network'.

Piercarlo Giannattasio, Director of Cellnex DAS & Small Cells Business Unit, stated: 'This operation represents a further step forward for Cellnex in reinforcing activities related to DAS and Small Cells applications in Europe, acknowledged as the future trend of telecommunications'

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom is Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications infrastructures with a portfolio of 45,000 sites including forecast roll-outs up to 2027. Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The company closed the 2018 financial year with revenues of € 901 million and EBITDA of € 14 million (up 18%).

Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunication infrastructures services; audiovisual broadcasting networks; security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (Smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and 'Standard Ethics' sustainability indexes.

Cellnex's reference shareholders include ConnecT, with a 29.9% stake in the share capital, as well as CriteriaCaixa, Blackrock, Canada Pension Plan and Wellington holding smaller stakes.

