Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Cellnex Telecom    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM (CLNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cellnex Telecom : The Basque Government awards Cellnex Telecom a project to equip ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/10/2019 | 05:04am EST

Cellnex will equip these homes with sensors to collect and monitor data remotely to improve the comfort of the users and make it easier to protect and manage these 'connected' homes

Bilbao, January 10th 2019. The Basque Government has awarded Cellnex Telecom a project, through its public company Alokabide, to develop and apply sensorisation and connectivity technologies linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) in 114 public rental social housing units located in the Zabalgana neighborhood in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain).

The telecommunications services and infrastructures operator will equip these homes with sensors that will collect, transmit and monitor data, related mainly to detecting temperatures and humidity levels, to keep track of the comfort conditions of the users of these homes and be able to analyse what actions may be required to facilitate the energy use protection of these 'connected' homes.

Cellnex will also configure the IoT platform required for the remote storage and monitoring of the data for Alokabide, as well as the control panel from which to process the information and generate indicators.

Through the sensors, real-time connectivity and this IoT platform, Alokabide will be able to anticipate any abnormal or risk situation, optimise the use of resources and make decisions about possible actions based on the parameters obtained.

Cellnex's IoT network

Since 2015, the company has the first Internet of Things (IoT)-oriented network -with Sigfox technology-, which provides service throughout the Spanish territory, with a national coverage of 95% of the population. More than 2 million devices are already connected and use Cellnex's IoT network in Spain on a daily basis, providing remote monitoring of electricity consumption, water telemetry, waste management or material tracking services, smart parking, security or energy efficiency and prevention of risks in social housing, among others.

Cellnex already has experience in the area of developing and applying IoT technology and connectivity in social housing. The company launched a project of these characteristics in Barcelona in 2018 through the m4Social initiative, along with four foundations that are part of the Third Social Sector Board of Catalonia.

About Alokabide

This is the public company that depends upon the Basque Regional Government to perform a social housing function via its rental policy. It already manages 13,000 homes in the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country and around 200 buildings, in various formats of tenure.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom is Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures with a total portfolio of 28,000 sites including forecast roll-outs up to 2022. Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (smart cities and the 'Internet of Things' (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and 'Standard Ethics' sustainability indexes.

Related content

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 10:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLNEX TELECOM
05:04aCELLNEX TELECOM : The Basque Government awards Cellnex Telecom a project to equi..
PU
01/08CELLNEX TELECOM : announces the final terms and conditions of the 200 million a..
PU
01/08CELLNEX TELECOM : places 200 million convertible bonds due 2026
PU
01/07CELLNEX TELECOM : The company sends information of an additional convertible bon..
PU
01/03CELLNEX TELECOM : Actualités
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : Fastweb inks Italian tower deal with Cellnex
AQ
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : and Fastweb, cooperation agreement to develop the 5G network
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : Actualités
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : Fira de Barcelona adds cutting-edge IoT technology to its Gran..
PU
2018CELLNEX TELECOM : extends its partnership with Bouygues Telecom in France
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 890 M
EBIT 2018 116 M
Net income 2018 -3,25 M
Debt 2018 2 430 M
Yield 2018 0,46%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 76,36
EV / Sales 2018 8,90x
EV / Sales 2019 8,33x
Capitalization 5 493 M
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 24,1 €
Spread / Average Target 1,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman
Daniel Fernández Capo Chief Business Operating Officer
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Francisco José Aljaro Navarro External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM5.90%6 347
BHARTI AIRTEL5.36%18 676
MTN GROUP LIMITED-1.43%11 694
1&1 DRILLISCH-2.97%9 321
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%8 672
TELE2 AB0.58%8 614
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.