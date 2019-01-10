Cellnex Telecom : The Basque Government awards Cellnex Telecom a project to equip ...

Cellnex will equip these homes with sensors to collect and monitor data remotely to improve the comfort of the users and make it easier to protect and manage these 'connected' homes

Bilbao, January 10th 2019. The Basque Government has awarded Cellnex Telecom a project, through its public company Alokabide, to develop and apply sensorisation and connectivity technologies linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) in 114 public rental social housing units located in the Zabalgana neighborhood in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain).

The telecommunications services and infrastructures operator will equip these homes with sensors that will collect, transmit and monitor data, related mainly to detecting temperatures and humidity levels, to keep track of the comfort conditions of the users of these homes and be able to analyse what actions may be required to facilitate the energy use protection of these 'connected' homes.

Cellnex will also configure the IoT platform required for the remote storage and monitoring of the data for Alokabide, as well as the control panel from which to process the information and generate indicators.

Through the sensors, real-time connectivity and this IoT platform, Alokabide will be able to anticipate any abnormal or risk situation, optimise the use of resources and make decisions about possible actions based on the parameters obtained.

Cellnex's IoT network

Since 2015, the company has the first Internet of Things (IoT)-oriented network -with Sigfox technology-, which provides service throughout the Spanish territory, with a national coverage of 95% of the population. More than 2 million devices are already connected and use Cellnex's IoT network in Spain on a daily basis, providing remote monitoring of electricity consumption, water telemetry, waste management or material tracking services, smart parking, security or energy efficiency and prevention of risks in social housing, among others.

Cellnex already has experience in the area of developing and applying IoT technology and connectivity in social housing. The company launched a project of these characteristics in Barcelona in 2018 through the m4Social initiative, along with four foundations that are part of the Third Social Sector Board of Catalonia.

About Alokabide

This is the public company that depends upon the Basque Regional Government to perform a social housing function via its rental policy. It already manages 13,000 homes in the Autonomous Community of the Basque Country and around 200 buildings, in various formats of tenure.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom is Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures with a total portfolio of 28,000 sites including forecast roll-outs up to 2022. Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (smart cities and the 'Internet of Things' (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and 'Standard Ethics' sustainability indexes.

