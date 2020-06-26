Cellnex Telecom : The Company communicates changes in the composition of the Audit and Control Committee 421kB

Log in
CELLNEX TELECOM

CELLNEX TELECOM

(CLNX)
06/26/2020 | 08:49am EDT

Other Relevant Information

Investor Relations

Tel. +34 935 031 093investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com

COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Restated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 from 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or the "Company") hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

The Board of Directors of Cellnex has decided today to appoint Mr. Christian Coco as new member of the Audit and Control Committee to fill the vacancy produced in this Committee after the resignation of Ms. Elisabetta De Bernardi Di Valserra as director of the Company.

Madrid, 26 June 2020

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 12:48:06 UTC
