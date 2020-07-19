Log in
CELLNEX TELECOM

CELLNEX TELECOM

(CLNX)
Cellnex Telecom : The Company communicates new special public health measures in relation to the holding of its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 439kB

07/19/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Other Relevant Information

Investor Rerlations

Tel. +34 935 031 093 investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com

COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV)

In accordance with article 227 of the Restated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved

by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015 from 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or the

"Company") hereby notifies the Spanish National Securities Market Commission of the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance with the terms of the communication made on 11 June 2020 under registration number 2,730 which made public the call of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, and due to the meeting restrictions contained in Resolution SLT/1746/2020, of 17 July, on special public health measures for the contention of the epidemic outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in, among other, the municipality of Barcelona:

  • The Company discourages physical attendance of the shareholders which, in any event, will be subject to compliance with any security and distancing measures or recommendations in place. Access to the General Meeting venue will be strictly limited to ensure these health requirements are met.
  • In connection with the above, shareholders are reminded that attendance to the General Meeting may be done electronically in the terms indicated in the call announcement and in the instructions for electronic attendance available in the website of the Company.
  • Moreover, shareholders may cast their votes either by attending electronically to the General Meeting or by casting their votes by distance communication, using the means indicated in the call announcement and in the instructions for delegation and distance voting available in the website of the Company.
  • Lastly, shareholders are reminded that it is expected that the General Meeting will be held on second call, on 21 July 2020 at 11:30 a.m. and that there will be no reception or farewell ceremony.

Madrid, 19 July 2020

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 19 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2020 11:30:00 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 1 562 M 1 784 M 1 784 M
Net income 2020 50,0 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net Debt 2020 6 635 M 7 581 M 7 581 M
P/E ratio 2020 631x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 21 921 M 25 053 M 25 046 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 610
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 54,32 €
Last Close Price 56,92 €
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Franco Bernabè Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Operations Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM48.35%25 053
SOFTBANK CORP.-3.05%62 727
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED24.47%41 281
SAFARICOM PLC-14.29%10 070
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.22%9 729
DIGI.COM0.45%8 170
