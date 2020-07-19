Cellnex Telecom : The Company communicates new special public health measures in relation to the holding of its Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting 439kB

Other Relevant Information

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance with the terms of the communication made on 11 June 2020 under registration number 2,730 which made public the call of the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting, and due to the meeting restrictions contained in Resolution SLT/1746/2020, of 17 July, on special public health measures for the contention of the epidemic outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in, among other, the municipality of Barcelona:

The Company discourages physical attendance of the shareholders which, in any event, will be subject to compliance with any security and distancing measures or recommendations in place. Access to the General Meeting venue will be strictly limited to ensure these health requirements are met.

In connection with the above, shareholders are reminded that attendance to the General Meeting may be done electronically in the terms indicated in the call announcement and in the instructions for electronic attendance available in the website of the Company.

Moreover, shareholders may cast their votes either by attending electronically to the General Meeting or by casting their votes by distance communication, using the means indicated in the call announcement and in the instructions for delegation and distance voting available in the website of the Company.

Lastly, shareholders are reminded that it is expected that the General Meeting will be held on second call, on 21 July 2020 at 11:30 a.m. and that there will be no reception or farewell ceremony.

Madrid, 19 July 2020