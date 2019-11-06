Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Cellnex Telecom    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM

(CLNX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cellnex Telecom : The company sends announcement of the publication date of its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2019 432kB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 04:20am EST

Relevant Fact

Investor Relations

Tel. +34 935 031 093 investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com

RESULTS 3Q 2019

Conference call with analysts and institutional investors

Cellnex will release its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2019 on Thursday 14 November, after the Spanish Stock Exchange closes.

Cellnex will also hold a conference call with analysts and institutional investors the next day:

Date:

Friday 15 November 2019

Time:

09:30 CET; 08:30 GMT

The conference call can be followed via audio streaming by registering at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2124662-1/514F7DB2C433A9C67E267BB8AE9ACE3E?partnerref=rss-events

Madrid, 06 November 2019

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 09:19:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLNEX TELECOM
04:20aCELLNEX TELECOM : The company sends announcement of the publication date of its ..
PU
11/01CELLNEX TELECOM : Spain's Cellnex gets storming investor support for British tow..
RE
10/31CELLNEX TELECOM : Appointment of Mr. Jaime Velazquez Vioque as non-Directorial S..
PU
10/28CELLNEX TELECOM : Three issues 5G warning in £2bn mega-merger
AQ
10/09CELLNEX TELECOM : secures telecoms arm of rival Arqiva
AQ
10/08Spain's Cellnex to buy Arqiva's telecoms division in $2.5 billion deal
RE
10/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Airbus, Samsung, Wirecard
10/08CELLNEX TELECOM : The company sends press release regarding of the agreement to ..
PU
10/08CELLNEX TELECOM : The Company sends presentation of the agreement to acquire Arq..
PU
10/08CELLNEX TELECOM : acquires Arqiva's Telecoms division for a total consideration ..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 017 M
EBIT 2019 189 M
Net income 2019 24,2 M
Debt 2019 4 624 M
Yield 2019 0,25%
P/E ratio 2019 370x
P/E ratio 2020 152x
EV / Sales2019 15,7x
EV / Sales2020 12,0x
Capitalization 11 330 M
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 39,68  €
Last Close Price 37,96  €
Spread / Highest target 37,0%
Spread / Average Target 4,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Franco Bernabè Non-Executive Chairman
Alberto López Prior Operations Director & Resource Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM92.36%12 542
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%65 706
BHARTI AIRTEL LTD32.46%27 844
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%11 841
MTN GROUP LIMITED8.92%11 720
TELE2 AB (PUBL)20.85%9 720
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group