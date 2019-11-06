Cellnex Telecom : The company sends announcement of the publication date of its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2019 432kB

Relevant Fact

Investor Relations

Tel. +34 935 031 093 investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com

RESULTS 3Q 2019

Conference call with analysts and institutional investors

Cellnex will release its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2019 on Thursday 14 November, after the Spanish Stock Exchange closes.

Cellnex will also hold a conference call with analysts and institutional investors the next day:

Date: Friday 15 November 2019 Time: 09:30 CET; 08:30 GMT

The conference call can be followed via audio streaming by registering at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2124662-1/514F7DB2C433A9C67E267BB8AE9ACE3E?partnerref=rss-events