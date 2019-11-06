Cellnex Telecom : The company sends announcement of the publication date of its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2019 432kB

Relevant Fact
Investor Relations
Tel. +34 935 031 093 investor.relations@cellnextelecom.com
RESULTS 3Q 2019
Conference call with analysts and institutional investors
Cellnex will release its results corresponding to the first nine months of 2019 on Thursday 14 November, after the Spanish Stock Exchange closes.
Cellnex will also hold a conference call with analysts and institutional investors the next day:
Date:
Friday 15 November 2019
Time:
09:30 CET; 08:30 GMT
The conference call can be followed via audio streaming by registering at:
https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2124662-1/514F7DB2C433A9C67E267BB8AE9ACE3E?partnerref=rss-events