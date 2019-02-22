Cellnex Telecom : The company sends presentation regarding its full year results 2018 4MB

Q4 2018

January - December 2018 Results

February 22, 2019

Key Highlights

Location: Switzerland 3 tenants

Rural site

The Period in a Nutshell

Strong operational and financial performance leading to results above

Cellnex's financial outlook

Consistent and sustainable organic growth +5% new PoPs year on year +c.20% DAS nodes Continued commercial drive to secure future organic growth

Solid financial performance Revenues +c.15% vs. FY 2017 Adjusted EBITDA +c.20% RLFCF +c.10% Strong backlog of c.€18Bn

IFRS 16(1) a game changer Sector debt increases as leases capitalized Cellnex's MSA avoids capitalization of leases(2) Credit agencies removing the accounting benefit from selling minority stakes in TowerCos

Becoming our clients' partner of trust Initial agreements create a precedent for a more progressive relationship Increased scope with existing clients

Compelling pipeline of opportunities in Europe Discussions with key European players with a strong industrial rationale Owners of large portfolios of telecom sites considering divestments

2018 financial outlook beaten 2019 outlook under IFRS 16, effective from January 1st

Cellnex is at the cornerstone of the next outsourcing cycle triggered by 5G, IFRS 16 (1)

and macro challenges, generating a massive pipeline of deals

(1) Mandatory from January 1st 2019

(2) Cellnex's approach has been validated by all four major auditing firms; for more information please see "Frequently Asked Questions" section

Key Highlights

Cellnex's growth strategy providing sustained increases across all key financial metrics…

Revenues (€Mn)

Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn) (1)

RLFCF (€Mn)

FY 2014

FY 2018

FY 2014

FY 2018

FY 2014

FY 2018

… positively impacting RLFCF per share (2) over this period

(1) Figures before IFRS16

(2) RLFCF per share; total number of shares unchanged over this period

Results January - December 2018

5