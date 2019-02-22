Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Cellnex Telecom    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM

(CLNX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cellnex Telecom : The company sends presentation regarding its full year results 2018 4MB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 03:06am EST

Q4 2018

January - December 2018 Results

February 22, 2019

Disclaimer

The information and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation have not been verified by an independent entity and the accuracy, completeness or correctness thereof should not be relied upon. In this regard, the persons to whom this presentation is delivered are invited to refer to the documentation published or registered by Cellnex

Telecom, S.A. and its subsidiaries ("Cellnex") with the National Stock Market Commission in Spain (Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores). All forecasts and other statements included in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those regarding the financial position, business strategy, management plans and objectives for future operations of Cellnex (which term includes its subsidiaries and investees) and run rate metrics, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Cellnex,

or industry results, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding Cellnex's present and future business strategies, performance by Cellnex's counterparties under certain of Cellnex's contracts and the environment in which Cellnex expects to operate in the future which may not be fulfilled. All forward-looking statements and other statements herein are only as of the date of this presentation. None of Cellnex nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, nor any of their respective directors, officers, employees or agents, shall bear any liability (in

negligence or otherwise) for any loss arising from any use of this presentation or its contents, or otherwise in connection herewith, and they do not undertake any obligation to provide the recipients with access to additional information or to update this presentation or to correct any inaccuracies in the information contained or referred to herein.

To the extent available, the industry and market data contained in this presentation has come from official or third party sources. Third party industry publications, studies and

surveys generally state that the data contained therein have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but that there is no guarantee of the accuracy or completeness of such data. In addition, certain of the industry and market data contained in this presentation come from Cellnex's own internal research and estimates based on the knowledge and experience of Cellnex's management in the market in which Cellnex operates. Certain information contained herein is based on Cellnex's management information and estimates and has not been audited or reviewed by Cellnex's auditors. Recipients should not place undue reliance on this information. The financial information included herein has not been reviewed for accuracy or completeness and, as such, should not be relied upon. Certain financial and statistical information contained in the presentation is subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, any discrepancies between the totals and the sums of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

This presentation is addressed to analysts and to institutional or specialized investors only and should only be read together with the supporting excel document published on

the Cellnex website. The distribution of this presentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Consequently, persons to which this presentation is distributed must inform themselves about and observe such restrictions. By receiving this presentation the recipient agrees to observe any such restrictions.

Neither this presentation nor the historical performance of Cellnex's management team constitute a guarantee of the future performance of Cellnex and there can be no assurance that Cellnex's management team will be successful in implementing the investment strategy of Cellnex.

In addition to the financial information prepared under IFRS, this presentation includes certain alternative performance measures ("APMs"), as defined in the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority on 5 October 2015 (ESMA/2015/1415es). An Alternative Performance Measure

(APM) is a financial measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position, or cash flows, other than a financial measure defined or specified in the applicable financial reporting framework. Cellnex believes that there are certain APMs, which are used by the Group's Management in making financial, operational and planning decisions, which provide useful financial information that should be considered in addition to the financial statements prepared in accordance with the accounting regulations that applies (IFRS-EU), in assessing its performance. These APM are consistent with the main indicators used by the community of analysts and investors in the capital markets.

The definition and determination of the aforementioned APMs are disclosed in the consolidated financial statements, and therefore, they are validated by the Group auditor (Deloitte).

Nothing herein constitutes an offer to purchase and nothing herein may be used as the basis to enter into any contract or agreement.

Key Highlights

Location: Switzerland 3 tenants

Rural site

The Period in a Nutshell

Strong operational and financial performance leading to results above

Cellnex's financial outlook

Consistent and sustainable organic growth

+5% new PoPs year on year +c.20% DAS nodes

Continued commercial drive to secure future organic growth

Solid financial performance

Revenues +c.15% vs. FY 2017

Adjusted EBITDA +c.20%

RLFCF +c.10%

Strong backlog of c.€18Bn

IFRS 16(1) a game changer

Sector debt increases as leases capitalized

Cellnex's MSA avoids capitalization of leases(2)

Credit agencies removing the accounting benefit from selling minority stakes in

TowerCos

Becoming our clients'

partner of trust

Initial agreements create a precedent for a more progressive relationship

Increased scope with existing clients

Compelling pipeline of opportunities in Europe

Discussions with key European players with a strong industrial rationale

Owners of large portfolios of telecom sites considering divestments

2018 financial outlook beaten

2019 outlook under IFRS 16, effective from January 1st

Cellnex is at the cornerstone of the next outsourcing cycle triggered by 5G, IFRS 16 (1)

and macro challenges, generating a massive pipeline of deals

  • (1) Mandatory from January 1st 2019

  • (2) Cellnex's approach has been validated by all four major auditing firms; for more information please see "Frequently Asked Questions" section

Key Highlights

Cellnex's growth strategy providing sustained increases across all key financial metrics…

Revenues (€Mn)

Adjusted EBITDA (€Mn) (1)

RLFCF (€Mn)

FY 2014

FY 2018

FY 2014

FY 2018

FY 2014

FY 2018

… positively impacting RLFCF per share (2) over this period

  • (1) Figures before IFRS16

  • (2) RLFCF per share; total number of shares unchanged over this period

Results January - December 2018

5

Disclaimer

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 08:05:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLNEX TELECOM
03:06aCELLNEX TELECOM : The company sends press release regarding results 2018 856kB
PU
03:06aCELLNEX TELECOM : The company sends presentation regarding its full year results..
PU
02/19CELLNEX TELECOM SA : annual earnings release
02/11CELLNEX TELECOM : The company sends announcement of the publication date of its ..
PU
02/11CELLNEX TELECOM : to showcase its 5G infrastructure ecosystem at MWC19
PU
01/10CELLNEX TELECOM : The Basque Government awards Cellnex Telecom a project to equi..
PU
01/08CELLNEX TELECOM : announces the final terms and conditions of the 200 million a..
PU
01/08CELLNEX TELECOM : places 200 million convertible bonds due 2026
PU
01/07CELLNEX TELECOM : The company sends information of an additional convertible bon..
PU
01/03CELLNEX TELECOM : Actualités
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 892 M
EBIT 2018 115 M
Net income 2018 -3,75 M
Debt 2018 2 437 M
Yield 2018 0,44%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 80,54
EV / Sales 2018 9,13x
EV / Sales 2019 8,53x
Capitalization 5 704 M
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 24,6 €
Spread / Average Target 0,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman
Daniel Fernández Capo Chief Business Operating Officer
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Francisco José Aljaro Navarro External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM9.92%6 468
BHARTI AIRTEL-0.83%17 344
MTN GROUP LIMITED-3.81%11 650
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 482
DIGI.COM BHD--.--%9 008
TELE2 AB5.67%8 907
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.