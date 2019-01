Cellnex Telecom : announces the final terms and conditions of the 200 million additional convertible bonds issue to be consolidated with 's existing 600 million senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 557kB

Relevant Fact

COMISION NACIONAL DEL MERCADO DE VALORES (CNMV)

In accordance with article 226 of the Consolidated Text of the Spanish Securities Markets Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A. ("Cellnex" or "the Company"), hereby noti fies the Spanish National Securities Market Commission of the fol lowing

INSIDE INFORMATION

Furthertoregulatoryannouncementnumber273547publishedyesterdayinrelationtothetapissueby Cellnex of senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 (the "New Bonds"), convertible into new or existing ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares"), with shareholders having no preferred subscription right (the "New Issue"), to be consolidated and form a single series with the €600,000,000 1.50% s enior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 i ssued by Cellnex on 16 Ja nuary 2018 from the Issue Date (as defined below) (the "Original Bonds", and together with the New Bonds, the "Bonds"), and following completion of the accelerated bookbuild process which was carried out yesterday by BNP ParibasandMorganStanley&Co.InternationalplcasJointGlobalCoordinators,JointBookrunnersand Joint Lead Managers (together, the "Joint Global Coordinators"), Cellnex has determined the following fi nal terms of the Bonds:

(i) The aggregate principal amount of the New Bonds to be issued has been set at €200 million.

(ii) The New Bonds will be issued at €100,270.55 (including accrued interest under the Original Bonds from the interest payment date falling on 16 January 2019 to, but excl uding, the Issue Date (as defined below)), resulting i n a yield to maturity of c.1.45%, and will mature on 16 January 2026. Any Bonds which have not been previously converted, redeemed or repurchased and cancelled by this time, will be redeemed in full at their principal amount.

The prevailing conversion price of the Bonds, which is €38.0829, represents a premium of c. 60% over the price of Cellnex's shares onthe Spanish StockExchanges at close of the market yesterday. The number of

Shares initially underlying the New Bonds represent c.2.3% of the total issued share capital of Cellnex as at today's date.

CellnexandtheJointGlobalCoordinatorshavetodayenteredintoasubscriptionagreementinconnection withtheNewBonds(the "Subscription Agreement"), which i s governed by Engl ish l aw.

The subscriptionand payment for the New Bonds is expected to take place on 21 January 2019 (the "Issue Date"), provi ded that the conditions set out i n the Subscription Agreement are met.

Madrid, 8 January 2019

