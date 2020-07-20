Log in
Cellnex Telecom : hikes 2020 guidance as first half core earnings surge

07/20/2020 | 11:49am EDT

Spain's Cellnex on Monday raised its 2020 guidance after first-half core earnings jumped 64% to 527 million euros (476.6 million pounds) thanks to a spree of investments.

Europe's largest mobile phone towers operator increased its 2020 EBITDA outlook to 1.16-1.18 billion euros versus a previous estimate of 1.065-1.085 billion euros, it said.

Still, the company slipped to a 43 million euro net loss in the first half, mainly due to the cost of its investments.

Despite the social and economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Franco Bernabe said the company had been able to operate with an "exceptional" degree of normality.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by Nathan Allen)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 562 M 1 786 M 1 786 M
Net income 2020 50,0 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
Net Debt 2020 6 635 M 7 587 M 7 587 M
P/E ratio 2020 631x
Yield 2020 0,16%
Capitalization 21 921 M 25 053 M 25 066 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 610
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 54,32 €
Last Close Price 56,92 €
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,57%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Franco Bernabè Non-Executive Chairman
Sergio Tórtola Pérez Operations Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM48.35%25 053
SOFTBANK CORP.-1.95%62 727
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED26.32%41 281
SAFARICOM PLC-14.29%10 070
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.22%9 729
DIGI.COM-2.91%8 170
