Cellnex Telecom : hikes 2020 guidance as first half core earnings surge

Europe's largest mobile phone towers operator increased its 2020 EBITDA outlook to 1.16-1.18 billion euros versus a previous estimate of 1.065-1.085 billion euros, it said.

Still, the company slipped to a 43 million euro net loss in the first half, mainly due to the cost of its investments.

Despite the social and economic disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, chairman Franco Bernabe said the company had been able to operate with an "exceptional" degree of normality.

