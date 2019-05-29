Log in
CELLNEX TELECOM

(CLNX)
Cellnex Telecom : joins MSCI Europe index

05/29/2019

Barcelona, 29 May 2019. Cellnex Telecom ('Cellnex' or 'the Company') Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunication infrastructure is pleased to note that its shares (CLNX SM) have been added today to the MSCI Europe index, following the May 2019 semi-annual index review.

Cellnex was previously a constituent of MSCI Europe Small Cap Index. The announcement follows the company's recent acquisition of 10,700 sites in France, Italy and Switzerland in line with its strategic expansion into Central and Western European markets. The company also recently delivered strong Q1 results and a successful share capital increase of €1.2billion in March 2019.

MSCI is a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, and the MSCI index is of interest to several passive funds.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom is Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures with a total portfolio of 45,000 sites including forecast roll-outs up to 2027. Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (smart cities and the 'Internet of Things' (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), 'Standard Ethics' and Sustainalytics indexes.

Cellnex's reference shareholders include ConnecT, with a 29.9% stake in the share capital, as well as CriteriaCaixa, Blackrock, Canada Pension Plan and Wellington holding smaller stakes.

Cellnex Telecom SA published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 09:28:03 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 972 M
EBIT 2019 192 M
Net income 2019 56,5 M
Debt 2019 2 445 M
Yield 2019 0,37%
P/E ratio 2019 130,78
P/E ratio 2020 80,34
EV / Sales 2019 11,7x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Capitalization 8 921 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 27,8 €
Spread / Average Target -6,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Francisco Miguel Reynés Massanet Chairman
Daniel Fernández Capo Chief Business Operating Officer
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Francisco José Aljaro Navarro External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM41.66%9 963
SOFTBANK CORP--.--%62 742
BHARTI AIRTEL21.83%25 749
MTN GROUP LIMITED9.58%12 975
SAFARICOM PLC--.--%10 637
TELE2 AB15.14%9 343
