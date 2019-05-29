Cellnex Telecom : joins MSCI Europe index

Barcelona, 29 May 2019. Cellnex Telecom ('Cellnex' or 'the Company') Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunication infrastructure is pleased to note that its shares (CLNX SM) have been added today to the MSCI Europe index, following the May 2019 semi-annual index review.

Cellnex was previously a constituent of MSCI Europe Small Cap Index. The announcement follows the company's recent acquisition of 10,700 sites in France, Italy and Switzerland in line with its strategic expansion into Central and Western European markets. The company also recently delivered strong Q1 results and a successful share capital increase of €1.2billion in March 2019.

MSCI is a leading provider of research-based indexes and analytics, and the MSCI index is of interest to several passive funds.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom is Europe's leading operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures with a total portfolio of 45,000 sites including forecast roll-outs up to 2027. Cellnex operates in Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunications infrastructure services; audiovisual broadcasting networks, security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (smart cities and the 'Internet of Things' (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), 'Standard Ethics' and Sustainalytics indexes.

Cellnex's reference shareholders include ConnecT, with a 29.9% stake in the share capital, as well as CriteriaCaixa, Blackrock, Canada Pension Plan and Wellington holding smaller stakes.

Related content