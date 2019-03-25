Cellnex Telecom : offices in Europe participate in “Earth Hour”

Next Saturday 30 March , the headquarters of Cellnex in Spain, Italy, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom will turn off the lights to join the campaign promoted by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

, the of Cellnex in to join the (WWF). 'Earth Hour' is the largest global initiative to defend the environment.

Cellnex is taking part in this initiative for the fourth year in a row.

Madrid, 25 March 2019. Cellnex Telecom will join the 'Earth Hour' initiative on Saturday 30 March and turn off the lights of its main European headquarters as a sign of its involvement and commitment to combating climate change.

The company's offices located in Madrid, Barcelona, Rome, Milan, Paris, Zurich, Reeuwikj and Zmolle (Netherlands) and Woking (UK) will thus join this global initiative by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in defence of the environment, involving the participation of citizens, organisations, municipalities and companies.

Cellnex Telecom is just one of the more than 35,000 companies worldwide that have taken part in the various editions of this campaign, and is renewing its commitment to accelerate the transition against climate change by incorporating sustainable solutions into its business models.

The company undertook various actions in this area in 2018 within its Environmental Policy and its Corporate Responsibility Master Plan. Noteworthy in this respect were the verification of its carbon footprint; energy efficiency projects that have made it possible to reduce consumption by over 781 kWh - which represent a total of 306 tonnes of CO2 equivalent -; and compensating 1,877 tonnes of CO2 by purchasing VER (Verfied Emissions Reductions) carbon credits.

About 'Earth Hour'

Earth Hour was born 11 years ago, in Sydney as a symbolic gesture to draw attention to the issue of climate change. Turning off the lights in homes, buildings and emblematic monuments for one hour was the simple action that would later articulate a growing global movement for the Planet.

Last year, thousands of cities from 187 countries took part, turning off lighting for more than 12,000 monuments and iconic buildings, uniting citizens, businesses, municipalities and institutions, essentially to 'change climate change'.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex is Europe's leading neutral operator of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures with a total portfolio of 29,000 sites, including its roll-out forecasts up to 2027. The company is present and operates in six countries: Spain, Italy, France, Netherlands, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.

Cellnex's business is structured in four major areas: telecommunication infrastructures services; audiovisual broadcasting networks; security and emergency service networks and solutions for smart urban infrastructure and services management (smart cities and the 'Internet of Things' (IoT)).

The company is listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock exchange and is part of the selective IBEX 35 and EuroStoxx 600 indices. It is also part of the FTSE4GOOD and CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and 'Standard Ethics' sustainability indexes.

Cellnex's reference shareholders include ConnecT, with a 29.9% stake in the share capital, as well as CriteriaCaixa, Threadneedle Asset Management and Blackrock, holding smaller stakes.

Cellnex is also a member of the United Nations Global Compact, one of the largest global sustainability initiatives. This initiative is defined as a call for companies to align their strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights concerning labour, environment and society.

Related content