Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Cellnex Telecom    CLNX   ES0105066007

CELLNEX TELECOM

(CLNX)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cellnex core earnings rise despite pandemic, net loss related to expansion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 01:46pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Telecom antennas of SpainÕs telecoms infrastructures firm Cellnex are seen under main telecom tower, known as

By Joan Faus

Cellnex, Europe's largest mobile phone towers operator, posted a 64% rise in first-quarter core earnings on Thursday, slightly beating forecasts, and kept its positive 2020 outlook despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it swung to a net loss of 30 million euros (26.3 million pounds) due to acquisitions, the Barcelona-based company said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to 260 million euros, while operating revenue grew 49% to 358 million euros.

Chief Financial Officer Jose Manuel Aisa told Reuters the coronavirus had impacted the way Cellnex operates but the company had adapted and maintained its 2020 outlook, which envisages EBITDA growth to more than 1 billion euros from 686 million euros last year.

He also said the pandemic had not affected the company's investment capacity, but there were no specific investment goals this year.

A poll of analysts provided by Cellnex had put first-quarter EBITDA at 259 million euros and operating income at 360 million euros.

The company turned to a net loss due to higher amortizations and financial costs related to its expansion throughout Europe, Aisa said.

"It's within what could be expected ... it shows that the company is investing and that it has a prudent accounting policy," he added, expecting Cellnex to remain with a loss in the coming quarters and reverting the situation in the future.

Since the start of the virus crisis, Cellnex has deployed contingency plans in the eight countries in which it operates to guarantee its services, the company said in a statement.

OPERATIONS

Cellnex, which has snapped up tens of thousands of phone towers in Europe in the past few years and now controls more than 40,000 sites, is seen as a key player in a potential consolidation of the telecoms infrastructure market.

Aisa said the company has kept looking for potential new operations, saying it could still be interested in new deals in Ireland or with the CTIL masts company Spain's Telefonica owns with Britain's Vodafone, but he did not give further details.

Telefonica said on Thursday it could seek to monetize its stake in CTIL before or after closing a deal to merge its British unit O2 with Liberty Global's Virgin Media.

Cellnex's 2020 or 2021 EBITDA could be further boosted once its purchase of the telecoms division of Britain's Arqiva is fully approved and other potential operations are taken into account, Aisa said, adding he hoped the final approval for Arqiva would be between June and September.

Cellnex's net debt rose to 4.5 billion euros ($4.85 billion) in the first quarter from 3.9 billion a year ago. The company does not it consider the amount troublesome since it is expanding and generating cash flow, he added.

In 2019 Cellnex invested almost 4 billion euros out of the 7.7 billion euros it had said it planned to invest over an unspecified period.

Its latest operation was announced on April 14 when it agreed to acquire Portuguese mobile operator NOS's telecom-tower business for an initial sum of 375 million euros.

(Reporting by Joan Faus, editing by Andrei Khalip and David Evans)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CELLNEX TELECOM -0.25% 48.16 End-of-day quote.-0.29%
TELEFONICA S.A. -2.26% 4.281 End-of-day quote.-2.26%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.30% 112.92 Delayed Quote.-23.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CELLNEX TELECOM
01:46pCellnex core earnings rise despite pandemic, net loss related to expansion
RE
11:49aCELLNEX TELECOM : Continued robust delivery of services underpins Cellnex perfor..
PU
10:28aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Merger between 02 and Virgin goes ahead
05/04CELLNEX TELECOM : quaterly earnings release
05/04Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks
RE
05/04Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks
RE
04/22CELLNEX TELECOM : purchase of Arqiva cleared by CMA after thorough review
AQ
04/14CELLNEX TELECOM : to acquire 100% of NOS Towering from Portuguese mobile operato..
PU
02/26Spain's Cellnex eyes capital hike to keep credit rating in investment push
RE
02/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Salesforce’s CEO resigns, Walt Disney’s Robert Iger..
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 526 M
EBIT 2020 328 M
Net income 2020 99,8 M
Debt 2020 5 674 M
Yield 2020 0,19%
P/E ratio 2020 165x
P/E ratio 2021 141x
EV / Sales2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2021 13,9x
Capitalization 18 548 M
Chart CELLNEX TELECOM
Duration : Period :
Cellnex Telecom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLNEX TELECOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 48,20  €
Last Close Price 48,16  €
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tobías Martínez-Gimeno Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Franco Bernabè Non-Executive Chairman
Alberto López Prior Operations Director & Resource Director
José Manuel Aisa Mancho CFO & Director-Corporate Development
Pierre Blayau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLNEX TELECOM-0.29%20 034
SOFTBANK CORP.1.01%64 448
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED-3.47%39 148
SAFARICOM PLC1.00%11 515
TELE2 AB (PUBL)-6.77%8 595
DIGI.COM-0.22%8 086
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group