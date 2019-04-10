Cello Health : Capital markets event

10th April 2019

Cello Health plc (AIM: CLL), the healthcare-led advisory group, is this afternoon hosting a capital markets event in London for analysts and institutional investors. The event will focus on the Group's Cello Health division and its strategic growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide.

The event will begin at 2.30pm at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN. For further details please contact Buchanan on 020 7466 5000 or email cello@buchanan.uk.com.

A copy of the presentations accompanying the event will be made available later today at the Group's website: https://cellohealthplc.com.

No new material information will be disclosed during the event.

