Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Cello Health PLC    CLL   GB00B0310763

CELLO HEALTH PLC

(CLL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/10 03:58:04 am
127.6111 GBp   -0.30%
04:08aCELLO HEALTH : Capital markets event
PU
03/18CELLO HEALTH PLC : annual earnings release
2018CELLO HEALTH : Block Listing Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Cello Health : Capital markets event

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/10/2019 | 04:08am EDT

10th April 2019

Cello Health plc (AIM: CLL), the healthcare-led advisory group, is this afternoon hosting a capital markets event in London for analysts and institutional investors. The event will focus on the Group's Cello Health division and its strategic growth opportunities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide.

The event will begin at 2.30pm at the offices of Buchanan, 107 Cheapside, London EC2V 6DN. For further details please contact Buchanan on 020 7466 5000 or email cello@buchanan.uk.com.

A copy of the presentations accompanying the event will be made available later today at the Group's website: https://cellohealthplc.com.

No new material information will be disclosed during the event.

Enquiries:

Cello Healthplc

020 7812 8460

Mark Scott, Chief Executive

Mark Bentley, Group Finance Director

Cenkos Securities (Nominated adviser and broker)

020 7397 8900

Mark Connelly

Harry Hargreaves

Buchanan

020 7466 5000

Mark Court

Jamie Hooper

Sophie Wills

Disclaimer

Cello Group plc published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:57:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CELLO HEALTH PLC
04:08aCELLO HEALTH : Capital markets event
PU
03/18CELLO HEALTH PLC : annual earnings release
2018CELLO HEALTH : Block Listing Update
PU
2018CELLO HEALTH : New CEO and LA Office for Cello`s Pulsar
AQ
2018CELLO HEALTH : Defined Health becomes Cello Health BioConsulting
AQ
2018CELLO HEALTH PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018CELLO HEALTH : Transfer of FTSE sector classification to Healthcare
PU
2018CELLO HEALTH : sees half-year profits climb almost 10%
AQ
2018CELLO HEALTH : Interim Results for the six months to 30 June 2018
PU
2018CELLO HEALTH PLC : half-yearly earnings release
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 170 M
EBIT 2019 13,1 M
Net income 2019 7,10 M
Finance 2019 7,73 M
Yield 2019 3,15%
P/E ratio 2019 19,25
P/E ratio 2020 16,31
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 134 M
Chart CELLO HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
Cello Health PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLO HEALTH PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,45  GBP
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Coleridge Scott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Ian Montague Jones Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Martin Highley Chief Operating Officer & Non-Executive Director
Mark Bentley Secretary, Director & Group Finance Director
Paul Richard Hamilton Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLO HEALTH PLC15.32%175
OMNICOM GROUP2.85%16 813
WPP GROUP2.86%14 086
PUBLICIS GROUPE-7.75%12 144
INTERPUBLIC GROUP4.51%8 287
JCDECAUX10.60%6 491
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About