Celltrion : Shares Rally After Drug Included in New U.K. Trial for Covid-19 Therapy

By Kwanwoo Jun



Celltrion Inc. shares rallied on Thursday after Remsima, one of its biosimilars, was included in a new U.K. trial of existing drugs for potential use in Covid-19 therapy.

The South Korea-based biopharmaceutical firm's stock jumped over 10% in early trade before paring gains. It last traded 8.6% higher at KRW291,500.

The company, via its global marketing partner Celltrion Healthcare, has distributed Remsima, which is a drug currently used to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The University of Birmingham said in a statement on Wednesday that its researchers are in close collaboration with the University of Oxford for a trial of Remsima, particularly for its potential to improve recovery from the disease.

