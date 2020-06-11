Log in
Celltrion : Shares Rally After Drug Included in New U.K. Trial for Covid-19 Therapy

06/11/2020 | 12:37am EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Celltrion Inc. shares rallied on Thursday after Remsima, one of its biosimilars, was included in a new U.K. trial of existing drugs for potential use in Covid-19 therapy.

The South Korea-based biopharmaceutical firm's stock jumped over 10% in early trade before paring gains. It last traded 8.6% higher at KRW291,500.

The company, via its global marketing partner Celltrion Healthcare, has distributed Remsima, which is a drug currently used to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

The University of Birmingham said in a statement on Wednesday that its researchers are in close collaboration with the University of Oxford for a trial of Remsima, particularly for its potential to improve recovery from the disease.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 1 643 B 1,38 B 1,38 B
Net income 2020 504 B 0,42 B 0,42 B
Net cash 2020 400 B 0,34 B 0,34 B
P/E ratio 2020 71,1x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 35 906 B 30 139 M 30 089 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 21 859x
Nbr of Employees 908
Free-Float 75,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 219 764,71 KRW
Last Close Price 268 500,00 KRW
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wu-Sung Ki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Jin Seo Chairman
Ho-Seop Lee Finance Director
Dong-Il Kim Independent Director
Joseph Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLTRION, INC.48.34%30 139
LONZA GROUP32.76%36 707
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-4.74%28 033
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.37.14%25 782
MODERNA, INC.207.11%22 641
INCYTE CORPORATION6.50%20 216
