Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Korea Stock Exchange  >  Celltrion, Inc.    A068270   KR7068270008

CELLTRION, INC.

(A068270)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Celltrion : Shares Rise on Covid-19 Treatment Progress

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 11:34pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

Celltrion Inc. shares jumped in early trade after the South Korean biopharmaceutical company said it has made progress in developing a coronavirus treatment.

The stock rose over 7%, taking year-to-date gains above 15%.

Monday's move came after Celltrion said Friday after market close that it has completed the first phase of screening 300 potential antibody candidates to treat the virus. Celltrion expects to complete the next phase of the screening process, in which it will shortlist the most effective antibodies, by mid-April, earlier than it had anticipated.

Kwon Ki-Sung, head of Celltrion's research-and-development unit, said in a statement that the company will start a clinical trial in July.

"Due to the urgent need for a Covid-19 antiviral treatment, we have expedited the overall development process of our antiviral therapy to help infected patients fight this emerging virus and halt further spread of the disease," Mr. Kwon said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CELLTRION, INC.
04/05CELLTRION : Shares Rise on Covid-19 Treatment Progress
DJ
03/17CELLTRION : Teva and Celltrion Healthcare Announce U.S. Availability of HERZUMA ..
AQ
2019CELLTRION : 3Q Net Profit Rose 13% on Year
DJ
2019CELLTRION : and Lonza Sign Contract to Manufacture Remsima Drug Substance
AQ
2019Novartis, Lonza deepen biosimilars push with MS, arthritis drug deals
RE
2019VEEVA : Celltrion Adopts Veeva Vault eTMF for Greater Visibility into Trial Acti..
AQ
2019CELLTRION : unveils P2 trial results for influenza antibody therapy
AQ
2019CELLTRION : Diverging from US, Canada Approves Biosimilar Rituximab in Both Onco..
AQ
2019CELLTRION : and iProgen Biotech announce partnership for development of novel AD..
AQ
2019CELLTRION : Partners with the Canadian Biotech Company, iProgen Biotech to Devel..
BU
More news
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2020 1 557 B
EBIT 2020 601 B
Net income 2020 492 B
Finance 2020 566 B
Yield 2020 0,00%
P/E ratio 2020 53,5x
P/E ratio 2021 43,3x
EV / Sales2020 16 731x
EV / Sales2021 13 979x
Capitalization 26 047 B
Chart CELLTRION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Celltrion, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CELLTRION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 212 914,02  KRW
Last Close Price 195 000,00  KRW
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wu-Sung Ki Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jung-Jin Seo Chairman
Ho-Seop Lee Finance Director
Dong-Il Kim Independent Director
Joseph Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CELLTRION, INC.22.13%25 160
LONZA GROUP13.73%31 009
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-33.52%20 797
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.1.97%19 875
INCYTE CORPORATION-10.00%15 874
GALAPAGOS NV-6.43%12 893
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group