Celltrion : Shares Rise on Covid-19 Treatment Progress

By Kwanwoo Jun



Celltrion Inc. shares jumped in early trade after the South Korean biopharmaceutical company said it has made progress in developing a coronavirus treatment.

The stock rose over 7%, taking year-to-date gains above 15%.

Monday's move came after Celltrion said Friday after market close that it has completed the first phase of screening 300 potential antibody candidates to treat the virus. Celltrion expects to complete the next phase of the screening process, in which it will shortlist the most effective antibodies, by mid-April, earlier than it had anticipated.

Kwon Ki-Sung, head of Celltrion's research-and-development unit, said in a statement that the company will start a clinical trial in July.

"Due to the urgent need for a Covid-19 antiviral treatment, we have expedited the overall development process of our antiviral therapy to help infected patients fight this emerging virus and halt further spread of the disease," Mr. Kwon said.

