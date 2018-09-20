Celltrion : Signs 'Incubation' Agreement with Emory University for Development of New Drugs for Atherosclerosis

Celltrion,
Inc. (KRX:068270) signed an ‘Incubation’ agreement with Emory
University in Atlanta to support the research and development of new
drug candidates for atherosclerosis.
‘Incubation’ agreement is one of the open innovation measures by which a
company provides its internal resources and capabilities, such as
research space and facility, manpower and business operation consulting,
to an external research institute or startup so as to support the
research and ensure autonomy of the research aimed at developing new
drugs or next-generation technology on the condition that the company
can preferentially discuss commercialization of the research output.
Under the agreement, Celltrion will share Celltrion’s accumulated
biologics development expertise with Emory University School of Medicine
and the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering at Emory
University and Georgia Institute of Technology, and provide research
costs and manufacturing materials of new drug candidates for
atherosclerosis. Celltrion will have a preferential right to acquire a
license for inventions resulting from the agreement.
Atherosclerosis is a vascular disease, in which the blood vessels are
narrowed or clogged due to plaque made up of fat, cholesterol, immune
cells and vascular wall cells in the blood vessel. This results in
ischemic heart diseases (e.g., myocardial infarction and angina), stroke
and peripheral arterial disease. Ischemic heart disease and stroke are
the world's leading causes of death, accounting for a combined 15.2
million deaths worldwide in 2016.1
Statins2 that lower cholesterol and lipid levels in blood are
widely used to alleviate the onset and progression of atherosclerosis.
Despite the success of lipid lowering drugs, atherosclerotic diseases
continue to be the major cause of death worldwide. This highlights the
need to develop new drugs that can complement the lipid lowering drugs
by targeting new mechanisms of action to prevent and reduce the risk of
atherosclerotic diseases.
“We are delighted to cooperate with the internationally renowned
research team at Emory University led by Dr. Hanjoong Jo, John and Jan
Portman Endowed Professor and Associate Chair in the Department of
Biomedical Engineering and the Division of Cardiology, who is a leader
in the area of mechanically regulated genes in atherosclerosis
research,” says the official of Celltrion. “Based on this Incubation
agreement, Celltrion will make further plans to secure more various new
drugs and technologies. We are hoping that more research institutes and
corporations will take an interest in our open innovation.”
Meanwhile, Celltrion recently announced a plan of launching Bio CDMO
(Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) business, in a bid
to pursue open innovation for development of new drugs.
1 WHO. The
top 10 causes of death. 2018-05-24
2 Cholesterol
synthesis inhibitor; the drugs are said to be taken daily by over 30
million people worldwide for the treatment of high blood cholesterol.
