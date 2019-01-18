Samsung Bioepis-Merck biosimilar to Roche's Herceptin wins FDA nod

Log in
01/18/2019 | 03:45pm EST

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it had approved a biosimilar to Roche Holding AG's blockbuster breast cancer treatment, Herceptin.

The biosimilar, Ontruzant, is co-developed by Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, a unit of Merck & Co Inc, and Samsung Bioepis Co Ltd, which is a joint venture between Samsung BioLogics and Biogen Inc.

The approval https://twitter.com/FDA_Drug_Info/status/1086327386059157504 comes just a few weeks after the health regulator gave Celltrion Inc's Herzuma - another biosimilar to Herceptin - its nod to market it commercially.

Herceptin, which generated sales of 7.01 billion Swiss francs (£5.48 billion) in 2017, is one of the world's most successful antibody drugs and has been a mainstay of Roche profits for many years.

Herceptin and other complex medicines called biologics are made from living cells, making them difficult to copy with precision. Their similar versions are called biosimilars, instead of generics.

The FDA had declined to approve Pfizer's biosimilar of Herceptin in April.

(Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BIOGEN -0.90% 335.62 Delayed Quote.12.44%
CELLTRION, INC. --End-of-day quote.
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.15% 75.775 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
PFIZER -0.05% 42.43 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
ROCHE HOLDING LTD. 0.49% 258.4 Delayed Quote.5.65%
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
